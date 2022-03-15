100 Percent of Parents Got More Sleep Thanks to Dreamland Baby™ Weighted Sleep Sacks

In honor of World Sleep Day, Shark Tank alum, Dreamland Baby™ reveals results from sleep survey

DANVILLE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamland Baby ™, Shark Tank success story and creators of an innovative line of weighted sleep sacks and blankets for babies and toddlers, today announced findings from a survey in honor of World Sleep Day, Friday, March 18, 2022. Based on the results, Dreamland Baby customers reported that 100 percent of parents received 30 minutes to four hours of additional sleep thanks to the brand's proprietary CoverCalm™ Technology.

How does it work?

Dreamland Baby's CoverCalm™ Technology, evenly distributed weight from shoulder to toe, harnesses the power of deep touch stimulation. This gentle weight increases serotonin and melatonin while decreasing cortisol to help babies feel calm, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The weight is 10% or less of baby's weight and does not restrict movement allowing baby to roll, sit up, stand up, anything they could do in a non-weighted sleep sack. The even weight distribution is a natural way to reduce stress so that baby (and the rest of the family) can have a relaxed and peaceful sleeping experience.

AAP Board Certified Pediatrician, Dr. Jonathan Jassey said: "Exhausted parents are the norm in my office, especially when everyone is adjusting to the arrival of a new baby. Dreamland Baby's weighted products are a safe, natural way to calm babies and induce sleep, and I highly recommend them to parents when they ask what tips or tricks I have as a pediatrician."

The survey:

Dreamland Baby surveyed more than 500 customers about their experiences with its weighted sleep sacks and swaddles. The findings illustrate what Founder and CEO, Tara Williams, has always known and is backed up by the brand's medical board and advisors: That a wearable weighted blanket is a gamechanger for sleep-deprived parents.

Aside from 100 percent of parents receiving an additional 30 minutes to four hours of sleep a night, other interesting statistics from the survey include:

90% of parents reported that the product helped baby feel calm

75% of parents said baby fell asleep faster

80% of parents reported that baby stayed asleep longer

92% of parents saw baby's sleep improve within the first week

94% of parents felt the products were of the highest quality

97% of parents felt the product was a good value for the money

"The findings from our research is incredibly validating," says Tara Williams, Founder and CEO, Dreamland Baby. "It's one thing for us to know that our products work, but it's quite another to hear that 100 percent of customers surveyed were getting more sleep. We're so happy to be able to support parents and make life as new parents just a little bit easier."

Dreamland Baby's weighted products were developed in partnership with pediatricians, NICU nurses, and certified sleep consultants; reviewed by pulmonologists to ensure safety; and have passed all Consumer Product Safety Commission standards. The International Hip Dysplasia Institute acknowledges the Dreamland Baby Weighted Swaddle as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed.

Dreamland Baby products are now available at Target, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Amazon, Babylist, and dreamlandbabyco.com, to name a few. The company is actively expanding its worldwide distribution.

For more information, please visit www.dreamlandbabyco.com .

About Dreamland Baby™:

Dreamland Baby™ was founded in 2018 when founder Tara Williams could not find a weighted blanket her 6-month-old son could wear safely. Her solution, a doctor-approved, evenly weighted wearable sleep sack. After a successful Kickstarter and making a deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, Tara's weighted sleep solutions are now helping hundreds of thousands of babies (and their families) worldwide to get the sleep they need! To learn more about Dreamland Baby, please visit www.dreamlandbabyco.com or follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , YouTube , and Pinterest .

