100% Plant-Based Frozen Dessert Brand KLIMON Launches at Walmart

No Dairy. No Difference.

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLIMON is excited to announce the launch of 5 flavors of its 100% Plant-Based, Almond-Based and Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert Pints at select Walmart locations throughout the US, with a nationwide release in progress.

Klimon x Walmart Morning Brew

Everyone loves ice cream, but this indulgence is becoming increasingly complicated with health concerns, ethical questions, and sustainability issues. The biggest strike against alternative dairy products is that they just don't taste or feel like the real thing! Without milk or cream, how do you get the same taste and texture we've all grown up with and grown to love? Enter KLIMON. KLIMON frozen dessert pints are 100% Plant-Based, Dairy-Free, and Gluten Free, utilizing a proprietary almond-based blend to capture the decadent texture and creaminess of traditional ice cream…without the dairy.

"We are so proud to be partnering with Walmart for the launch of our brand, and to continue to leave our mark on the plant-based food revolution," says CEO and Founder of Jaback Group (Developer of the KLIMON brand), Alex Cotraviwat.

5 unique flavors available now at Walmart.

Morning Brew: Coffee flavored frozen dessert with real almonds and fudge swirl.

Caramel Brûlée: Salted caramel flavored frozen dessert with chocolate cookie crumbs & caramelized sugar swirl.

Cherry Bomb: Cherry flavored frozen dessert with real bordeaux cherry chunks and cherry swirl.

Mint Condition: Mint flavored frozen dessert with mini chocolate chips and fudge swirl.

Sunrise Bang: Creamy orange flavored frozen dessert with cream flavored swirl.

KLIMON is proud to manufacture all of our products domestically, creating and retaining jobs in the American workforce.

About KLIMON

KLIMON is the maker of 100% Plant-Based, Almond-Based and Dairy-Free frozen dessert pints. www.klimon.com

About Jaback Group

Jaback Group is a diversified holding company that owns and operates an evolving portfolio of subsidiaries in essential consumer goods, natural products, and fashion. www.jabackgroup.com

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate . Walmart.com.

Contact:

DC Lawson

Chief Strategy Officer / Jaback Group

KLIMON

(626) 244-8911

[email protected]

www.klimon.com

SOURCE KLIMON