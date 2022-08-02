100% Recyclable Paper Pouches are the New Superheroes of Flexible Packaging

Super-Green Paper Pouch is also Biodegradable and Compostable

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance USA, a leading producer of printed packaging in the Southeastern U.S., is pleased to introduce new super-green paper pouch packaging that is 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. "SunDance has a long-standing commitment to producing printing and packaging in a sustainable manner," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, SunDance President. "We are excited to add this newest, highly sustainable option to our award-winning flexible packaging line."

Flexible packaging, which includes envelopes, stand-up pouches, and other flexible formats, offers a variety of benefits that have made it popular among manufacturers, consumer goods packagers, product managers, product marketers, and end-users.

This latest flexible packaging option from SunDance is no exception. The 100% recyclable paper pouch https://news.sundanceusa.com/news/newest-in-flexible-packaging-our-100-recyclable-paper-pouch-is-biodegradable-compostable-and-oh-so-lovable combines superior fiber strength with a super-green profile and consumer-friendly features. For example, fiber or paper mesh windows can be added to the front, back, or sides of the paper pouch to offer views of the product inside. These unique windows also provide ventilation for products requiring it, such as certain grocery produce. The seams of the paper pouch are secured with a unique heat-sealable adhesive that is also recyclable and compostable.

The 100% recyclable paper pouch offers a strong, super-green alternative to packages that are subject to the new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws, which are being enacted by a growing number of states to reduce the use of plastics, cellophanes, and other harmful packaging materials.

"Introduction of our newest eco-friendly packaging provides SunDance clients with an unrivaled variety of flexible packaging choices," said Ruggieri, adding that the paper pouch can be digitally printed to enable vibrant colors, multiple SKUs, short production runs, and printing customization on the fly. Earlier this year, SunDance earned a Certificate of Conformity for new child-resistant packaging that complies with the federal Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Golden Flamingo Award for Best Printer. SunDance is honored to have been certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

