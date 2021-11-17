100% Releases Eastcraft® And Westcraft® Series Eyewear

"We're extremely excited about the launch of Eastcraft and Westcraft," says 100% CEO and Co-founder Ludo Boinnard. "The team reimagined sport performance sunglasses and every last detail with precision. This collection is loaded with high-performance design and technology upgrades and represents an incredible fusion of sports eyewear into fashion. The aesthetic of these styles is what modern sports stand for."

The collection is highlighted by an interchangeable lens design that helps you adapt to any environment with an advanced engineered mechanism enabling you to swap your lens so that you can enjoy the best vision possible. The new V-latch mechanics is a precision-engineered locking system with show-stopping aesthetics built to make changing lenses from a shield to dual lenses easy; while maintaining the structure and rigidity of your frame and securely keeping your lenses in place. Whether you want the expanded peripheral view with the shield, or the added ventilation and distinct look of dual lenses, Eastcraft and Westcraft have the ultimate interchangeability feature that enables you to shift from one to the other while maintaining the world's best optics.

Both models come with a performance shield lens to provide complete protection plus a pair of clear dual replacement lenses. They also have removable side shields for better protection from inclement weather or additional protection from the sun. Every lens color offered is available in both shield & dual-lens configurations. When opting for the dual lenses, it opens up the top brow line for added ventilation and changes the appearance to a classic aviator and navigator styling.

Eastcraft is available in four colors, and Westcraft is available in 5 colors. The MSRP range is $195-$225 USD. Eastcraft and Westcraft will be available at 100% Authorized dealers, 100percent.com , and 100percent.eu .

For more information about all 100% products, visit us online at 100%.

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel, and sports protection. 100% empowers today's most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

Editorial contact, Diane Thibert

(310) 804-2400 / [email protected]

SOURCE 100%