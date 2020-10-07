100% Renewal Rate Shows High Level of Customer Satisfaction with empow's i-SIEM

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today empow announced a 100% renewal rate for 2020, meaning all of the company's customers renewed their i-SIEM licenses in 2020, with a number expanding their licenses. The renewing customers include leading organizations from North America and Europe in a variety of industries from manufacturing to higher education, consulting to utilities, financial services and others.

"This accomplishment is the ultimate proof of the high value customers derive from i-SIEM," said empow Founder & CEO Avi Chesla. "Many organizations feel that they are working for their SIEM, instead of the other way around. While practically all SIEMs claim to lower the rate of false positives, in reality they flood SOC teams with noise and require a huge investment of manpower to manage. That's when organizations come to us, and we're happy to help them dramatically lower the noise in their network."

The strength of empow's performance is based on intellectual property. Fifteen patents (nine granted, six pending) in defense strategies and workflows, automation correlation, behavioral analytics, Natural Language Processing (NLP) data classification and more enable i-SIEM to offer noise reduction at a level unprecedented in the security arena.

These capabilities are supported by an easy to use dashboard and backed by a dedicated and highly skilled customer support team that makes sure that every customer need is met quickly and professionally.

Dannie Combs, CISO of Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), a leading regulatory and financial technology company protecting thousands of employees at 62 locations in 13 countries, chose to renew and expand their empow license. The reasons were many, and include improved performance, simple architecture, significant cost savings and strong customer support.

"The alert fatigue and false positive rates have just plummeted, which is really exciting," said Combs. "The correlation rules themselves require effectively little to no maintenance from a client perspective, which is tremendous, and leaps forward from other SIEMs."

empow recently announced the launch of its Extended Detection and Response solution: i-XDR. This offering brings empow's automation advantage to organizations who already have a SIEM in place which they do not want to replace, for whatever reason. i-XDR lowers the data volume that needs to be digested by SIEM, SOAR and the organization's other security tools by 90%, dramatically lowering total ownership costs, and helping organizations make more of the security tools they already have. The improved performance and noise reduction i-XDR brings to the table effectively improves the organization's security posture.

empow is a leader in innovative technologies that detect cyberattacks and automatically orchestrate adaptive investigation and mitigation actions in real-time, without the need for manually writing rules. Global organizations rely on empow's innovative use of AI, including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning and cause-and-effect analytics, which automatically understands the fundamental nature or intent of threats, finds the actual attacks hidden in the "noise," and connects existing security tools to respond and predictively prevent attacks before they occur.

empow is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D office in Tel Aviv, and both direct and channel distribution to customers across the globe.

