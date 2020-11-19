100 Scholars Robotics Alliance Named National Award-Winning Program in Mutual of America's 2020 Community Partnership Award Competition

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance was named this year's Thomas J. Moran Award recipient in its 2020 Community Partnership Award competition. The award includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program.

In 2006, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.—a group of business leaders focused on empowering underprivileged African-American youth in Atlanta—created the 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance. This groundbreaking after-school and summer program provides students with hands-on educational opportunities to thrive in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs.

Program partners include Johnson STEM Activity Center (JSAC), FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and Millennium Training Systems (MTS). MTS is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the program. Bart Sudderth developed and implemented a STEM curriculum comprised of NASA educational materials that is used in conjunction with FIRST competitions. Dr. Lonnie Johnson, founder of JSAC, is an inventor and former NASA scientist who provides mentoring and a home for the 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance.

"To date, more than 10,000 students in underserved communities across the state have become part of the 100 Scholars Robotics Alliance, giving Georgia the highest participation rate in the country for minority students in youth STEM programs," said Kevin Gooch, Chairman of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.

"We're honored to be recognized by Mutual of America as a winner of the Community Partnership Award," added Gooch. "For over 33 years, 100 Black Men of Atlanta has changed lives and communities across Atlanta through mentoring, tuition assistance, character development and STEM training. Winning the Community Partnership Award will help us to continue to build young minds and uplift generations."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society.

"The impact of the Community Partnership Award can be seen every day through the remarkable contributions of the nonprofit organizations we've honored over the last 25 years," said John R. Greed, Mutual of America Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 245 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America

Mutual of America is a leading provider of retirement products, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

