100%® SWITCHES THINGS UP IN THE 2022 PETER SAGAN LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

The Limited-Edition Collection features a bold design— mimicking the eccentric personality of seven-time Tour de France Green Jersey winner. 

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100%®, the San Diego-based sports performance company, has announced the launch of the 2022 Peter Sagan Limited Edition Collection. The collection features a bold interpretation of a tie-dye design that represents Peter's colorful journey with new Team TotalEnergies. The design's emblazoned frames blend bright colors with triple layer purple mirrored lenses, which is a stark contrast to Sagan's prior LE collections. By wildly tweaking, and then finely tuning the Team TotalEnergies logo colors, we realized a pattern to echo Peter's unconventional and eccentric personality and riding style. 

"I feel like this is one of my most creative executions to date with 100%," said Peter Sagan. "Personally, working with the brand's Co-Founders Marc and Ludo to create something unique year after year is always something I look forward to. They continue to empower me to express my personality in creating products that connect with my soul. The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I look forward to continuing down this path with a true partner.

"Peter has been a 100% brand champion since 2017 and continues to echo the voice of our brand's innovation and personality. He has been instrumental in fine-tuning the performance and craftsmanship of our sport performance eyewear for years," said Gwen van Lingen, VP of Global Sales & Marketing. "We love working with Peter because he always knows what he wants, which is the best product out there, and we strive to exceed his expectations year after year. Peter has a unique and boisterous style, and we wanted to showcase that by amplifying his character in our most advanced sunglasses. I feel we accomplished that with this amazing collection!"

The 2022 Sagan LE Collection is offered in some of the best-selling 100% performance eyewear models — S3, S2, and Speedcraft. The S3 blends form and function at the highest level. The superb peripheral field of view, great protection and an uncompromising fit makes the S3 a great choice for fast riding and racing. The lower-profile S2 is the most versatile sports-performance eyewear on the market and is ideal for everyday performance across a wide range of sports. The cylindrical shield of the SPEEDCRAFT offers 360-degree visibility and protection in the most extreme racing conditions. Each sunglass will come with 100% x Sagan LE Special Edition Tie-Dye packaging and pouch and will be available at 100percent.com and select cycling retailers around the world. 

About 100%®

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel, and sports protection. 100% empowers the most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports. 

