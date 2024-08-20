100% USMLE Step 2 Pass Rate for Avalon University School of Medicine, cites partnership with OnlineMedEd

Avalon has maintained a 100% first-time Step 2 pass rate for two consecutive quarters

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon University School of Medicine recently announced its exceptional achievement of a 100% first time pass rate on the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) examination in the first and second quarters of the 2024 calendar year. This remarkable success is a testament to Avalon's commitment to excellence in medical education and the dedication of its faculty, students, and partners at OnlineMedEd.

"Medical education is ever-evolving. Our collaboration with OnlineMedEd assures that we are up-to-date with the latest medical education information available. We especially appreciate OnlineMedEd's orientation towards mastery of fundamentals of health and disease as opposed to just memorization and regurgitation, as it supports our mission to train well rounded, humanistic physicians," said Dr. Lanny Wilson MD, Dean of Clinical Sciences at Avalon.

Avalon understands the interconnectedness of all components of medical education and how they contribute to overall success. Their curriculum, passionate teaching physicians, and access to OnlineMedEd ensure that students are well-prepared for the challenges of clinical knowledge exams. One such critical component is the NBME Shelf Exams, which serve as a benchmark for assessing students' knowledge and readiness for the Clinical Comprehensive Science Exam (CCSE) and USMLE Step 2 CK examinations. All Avalon Students are given an OnlineMedEd account during their 3rd and 4th years of medical school which they utilize to prepare for and achieve success on their exams.

Recognizing the importance of the NBME Shelf Exams, Avalon implemented a higher passing score requirement in January 2024. This decision was aimed at elevating academic standards and better preparing students for the rigors of clinical practice. By raising the bar, they challenged their students to strive for excellence and achieve their full potential.

The results speak for themselves. Using OnlineMedEd, higher scores on the NBME Shelf Exams and improved performance on the NBME CCSE have translated into higher scores for the USMLE Step 2 CK examination, ultimately resulting in a maintained 100% pass rate in 2024. This achievement highlights the effectiveness of Avalon's integrated approach to medical education, where each component builds upon the other to ensure comprehensive learning and success.

"OnlineMedEd is an impact-driven organization, and we are grateful to be a small part of the success that we have seen with this cohort of extremely talented and hard-working students at Avalon," said Dr. Stephen DeMeo, Vice President of Medical Education at OnlineMedEd.

Alongside Avalon, we at OnlineMedEd are immensely proud of their students' accomplishments and grateful for the support of their faculty and staff. As we celebrate this milestone together, we remain committed to providing a transformative educational experience that prepares future physicians to excel in their careers and make meaningful contributions to healthcare worldwide.

