100 Wheelchairs Donated to Tampa, FL Church by Local Company

Mobility Direct joins forces with Drive Medical and Worth & Purpose to give away 100 wheelchairs, empowering independence and spreading hope across Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility Direct is excited to announce its upcoming 100 Wheelchair Giveaway, scheduled for November 22, 2025, at Crossover Church in Tampa, FL. The event marks a significant milestone for Mobility Direct, as it celebrates reaching 100,000 subscribers on YouTube . In partnership with Drive Medical and Worth & Purpose, Mobility Direct will donate 100 brand-new wheelchairs to individuals in need, promoting mobility and giving back to the community.

Local business donates 100 wheelchairs to people in need. Post this Mobility Direct Gives Back! Crossover Church

We invite members of the press and the public to join Mobility Direct at Crossover Church in Tampa, FL, on November 22, 2025, to witness this momentous occasion. Your support will help us amplify the impact of this event and further our mission of empowering lives through mobility. For more information about the event, including how to attend or support Mobility Direct's initiatives, please click here .

This event embodies Mobility Direct's core mission: to enhance lives through improved mobility and education. By distributing 100 wheelchairs in honor of reaching 100,000 YouTube subscribers, the company is transforming a digital achievement into tangible action. This initiative aims to empower independence, foster community connections, and highlight the compassion that drives Mobility Direct's operations.

Attendees can anticipate an uplifting community gathering filled with gratitude, connection, and hope. Selected recipients will be presented with a new wheelchair, enjoy a complimentary meal, and experience inspiring moments alongside local partners and creators. The event will celebrate a shared commitment to giving back and enabling mobility for those who need it most.

"Get ready for an inspiring day filled with gratitude, connection, and hope as Mobility Direct gives away 100 wheelchairs! Attendees will experience heartwarming moments, enjoy delicious food and live music, and celebrate our shared commitment to giving back and empowering mobility," said Sergio Aicardi, Vice President. "Making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most."

The 100 Wheelchair Giveaway will feature:

The donation of 100 brand-new wheelchairs to pre-selected individuals.

A community celebration with free food and live music.

An opportunity for attendees to connect with local partners and creators.

A showcase of Mobility Direct's commitment to improving lives through mobility and education.

This event is particularly beneficial for individuals with mobility impairments who may not have the financial means to purchase a wheelchair. The donation aims to provide these individuals with greater independence and improve their quality of life.

Mobility Direct's commitment to the community is further demonstrated by:

Providing free food to all attendees.

Offering live music to create a festive and enjoyable atmosphere.

Partnering with local organizations to maximize the event's impact.

The 100 Wheelchair Giveaway reflects Mobility Direct's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals with mobility challenges. The event is not just a celebration of a YouTube milestone, but a demonstration of the company's mission in action.

Mobility Direct is a licensed and accredited medical equipment provider dedicated to improving lives through mobility. As one of the nation's most trusted dealers for leading brands like Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, Drive Medical, and Afikim, we specialize in mobility scooters, power wheelchairs, lift chairs, and vehicle lifts. Headquartered in Florida with two retail showrooms, Mobility Direct proudly holds an A rating with the Better Business Bureau and HQAA accreditation for meeting the highest standards in quality and customer care. Beyond providing top-rated mobility products, Mobility Direct is driven by purpose — giving back to the disabled community through donations, giveaways, and educational content on our YouTube channel. A portion of every sale helps fund future mobility donations, empowering individuals to regain independence and live life to the fullest.

