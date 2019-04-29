100 years after May 4th Movement: Hope of nation lies in youth

"The dark night gave me black eyes, but I use them to seek the light." We may use this line, written by a young contemporary Chinese poet, to illustrate the thoughts and behaviors of Chinese youths in 1919. China saw a blossoming of new ideas around 1919. It was also during this period that a nearly complete system of modern concepts was established in China. The slogan "patriotism, progress, democracy and science" freed Chinese people from ignorance and propelled the spread of Marxism throughout the country.

The May Fourth Movement provoked the awakening of the Chinese nation. It is not merely a social event, but also a milestone in China's history. It had a profound influence on the country's political, economic, social, ideological and cultural development.

Therefore, to commemorate the struggle of those young people, May 4th was later named Chinese Youth Day.

Young people are the most sensitive weather glass of the times. A century ago, Chinese youths spared no efforts in the struggle for the nation's survival. Today, the youths also spare no efforts in seeking the prosperity of the country. They share the same ideals, responsibilities and capabilities. The spirit of the May Fourth Movement has been passed down from generation to generation.

Compared with many Western countries, the history of China's modernization is not as long. Today, just like an energetic youth with the courage to innovate and the diligence to forge ahead, China itself will remain true to its original aspirations and seek happiness for all of its people with the history in mind.

