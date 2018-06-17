100 Years and Counting: IMA Celebrates Centennial at Its Annual Conference

IMA released an exposure draft of its enhanced Management Accounting Competency Framework, which includes skills that finance professionals will need to remain relevant as new technologies such as blockchain, machine learning, and robotics process automation impact the profession. The framework is the first product of IMA's new research initiative focused on identifying how management accounting is changing and the new skills professionals need.

"When I reflect on how far we've come, it's clear that IMA's longevity and strength come from continuously innovating new programs and services that benefit members," says Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. "It's inspiring that many of these innovations are owed to the engagement and expertise of our vibrant IMA community."

Additionally, IMA announced its Century Student Scholarship Fund, an initiative to support students in the pursuit of their education as they embark on their accounting and finance career paths. Funding recognizes high achieving students and paves a way for them towards rewarding careers in management accounting.

IMA's centennial celebration will culminate at the next Annual Conference, to be held in San Diego in 2019. More information about IMA's year-long centennial celebration can be found at ima100years.org.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named 2017 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 100,000 members in 140 countries and 300 professional and student chapters Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/100-years-and-counting-ima-celebrates-centennial-at-its-annual-conference-300667459.html

SOURCE IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)

Related Links

http://www.imanet.org

