100 Years of NUTRO™ Pet Food: Celebrating a Century of Growing Healthy Pets

The natural pet food pioneer celebrates a century of innovating and delivering high quality nutrition to help keep pets nourished and thriving

The NUTRO™ brand began as a family-owned business and has pioneered the natural dog and cat food industry for 100 years.

To mark its 100-year anniversary, the brand has raised the bar yet again with the launch of the Natural Choice Recipes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Guarantee 1

Through sustainability projects, like the GREATER GROUND™ program, the NUTRO brand has built strong relationships with farmers, working to create healthier soil to grow the high-quality ingredients that keep your pet thriving.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, natural pet food pioneer NUTRO™, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is celebrating its 100th anniversary — that's 700 dog years! — of nourishing products for dogs and cats alike. This historic milestone is a culmination of NUTRO's family-owned roots and the brand's commitment to creating top-quality, nutritious pet food that has set the standard for the industry long before health-conscious options became the norm.

The natural pet food pioneer, NUTRO, celebrates a century of innovating and delivering high quality nutrition to help keep pets nourished and thriving.

Pets' health starts with what they eat. For 100 years, NUTRO has been guided by that principle, creating delicious recipes that keep dogs and cats happy and nourished. From being the first brand to guarantee healthy skin and shiny coats to introducing whole grains for digestive health, NUTRO's nutrient-rich and flavorful options provide total peace of mind.

"Since NUTRO joined the Mars family in 2007, it has continued to raise the bar for ingredient transparency and sustainability in the pet food industry," says Elizabeth Barrett, Vice President of NUTRO & GREENIES, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "We're proud to celebrate this momentous occasion and look forward to carrying the brand's legacy into the future."

NUTRO has cultivated trusted partnerships with farmers and suppliers to source high-quality protein options that serve as the foundation of every recipe, plus vitamins, minerals and nutrients. From treats and toppers to meals, the brand uses purposeful ingredients with minimal processing starting at the soil. Through the GREATER GROUND™ program, NUTRO helps protect healthy soil to feed the future — for people and pets — promoting healthy soil practices among farmers in its supply network.

Thanks to loving pet parents, NUTRO is proud to celebrate a century of quality and care. The brand is committed to fueling pets yesterday, today, tomorrow and the next 100 years.

To learn more about how NUTRO sources high-quality ingredients to keep your pets nourished, visit nutro.com/why-nutro.

