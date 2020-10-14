1000 Nicaraguan Americans at Lincoln Memorial

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizational committee of La Marcha de los Mil cordially invites all media outlets in the United States and abroad to cover this special event taking place in Washington, D.C. the 20th & 21st of October. Nicaraguans from various States of the U.S. will be attending the peaceful demonstrations and activities.

We respectfully demand actions against the Nicaraguan Regime & accomplices

We are planning to demonstrate in front of the OAS on October 20th from 1pm to 4pm and October 21st from 10am to 5pm to make sure we cover the time when the Nicaraguan issue is going to be discussed on the floor of the OAS General Assembly. We have a criminal problem in Nicaragua. The tyranny has been found guilty of crimes against humanity, human rights violations, political prisoner's torture and summary executions, amongst other crimes. Another resolution calling for negotiations and elections with the tyranny would be just like the Dutch boy putting his finger in the hole in the dyke.

No elections nor negotiation with the dictatorship

Unconditional & immediate freedom of all political prisoners

Full execution of HR1918 "NICAACT" without exclusions and apply sanctions accordingly.

Re-register the FSLN as a terrorist organization

Revise the politics of asylum for Nicaraguans & Venezuelans

Tuesday October 20th

10:00 am – 12:00 pm U.S. Congress

1:00 – 4:00 pm OEA

5:00 – 7:00 pm Nicaraguan Embassy

Wednesday October 21st

10:00 am – 4:00 pm OEA

6:00 – 9:00 pm "Marcha de los Mil" Lincoln Memorial

The organizers extend an urgent invitation to all media outlets to press conferences:

Friday October 16th

Miami, Florida Royal Palms Club House 7707 NW 7th St. at 4:00 pm

Monday October 19th

Washington, D.C. El Tamarindo 1785 Florida Ave NW at 4:00 pm

Media Contact

Vanessa Delgado

305-801-0948

[email protected]

SOURCE La Marcha de los Mil