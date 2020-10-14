1000 Nicaraguan Americans at Lincoln Memorial
Oct 14, 2020, 10:52 ET
MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizational committee of La Marcha de los Mil cordially invites all media outlets in the United States and abroad to cover this special event taking place in Washington, D.C. the 20th & 21st of October. Nicaraguans from various States of the U.S. will be attending the peaceful demonstrations and activities.
We respectfully demand actions against the Nicaraguan Regime & accomplices
- No elections nor negotiation with the dictatorship
- Unconditional & immediate freedom of all political prisoners
- Full execution of HR1918 "NICAACT" without exclusions and apply sanctions accordingly.
- Re-register the FSLN as a terrorist organization
- Revise the politics of asylum for Nicaraguans & Venezuelans
Tuesday October 20th
10:00 am – 12:00 pm U.S. Congress
1:00 – 4:00 pm OEA
5:00 – 7:00 pm Nicaraguan Embassy
Wednesday October 21st
10:00 am – 4:00 pm OEA
6:00 – 9:00 pm "Marcha de los Mil" Lincoln Memorial
The organizers extend an urgent invitation to all media outlets to press conferences:
Friday October 16th
Miami, Florida Royal Palms Club House 7707 NW 7th St. at 4:00 pm
Monday October 19th
Washington, D.C. El Tamarindo 1785 Florida Ave NW at 4:00 pm
Media Contact
Vanessa Delgado
305-801-0948
[email protected]
