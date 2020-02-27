1000 Stories Continues Expansion with Bourbon Barrel-Aged Chardonnay

1000 Stories built a name for itself bringing together the adventurous roots of California winemaking with the genuine Americana of Kentucky's storied bourbon culture. In its latest chapter, 1000 Stories has answered the resounding call for expanded SBA offerings, delivering another classic California varietal boldly reimagined for the craft spirits enthusiast. The release of the pacesetting brand's next winning wine builds on the success of its game-changing Zinfandel—one of the world's original bourbon barrel-aged wines—and subsequent fan favorites, Gold Rush Red and Prospectors' Proof Cabernet Sauvignon.

"Like the red blend category before it, spirits barrel-aged wines have captivated consumers," said Rachel Newman, Director of Marketing for 1000 Stories. "In fact, if spirits barrel-aged wine was its own varietal, it would be the fastest-growing segment in the market today, outpacing all other top varietals combined, including Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc.6 1000 Stories has been a quality leader in this space from the outset, and with this latest release continues to deliver an ever-expanding collection of bold and acclaimed offerings."

1000 Stories 2018 Chardonnay was crafted in batches from a variety of California's best-known regions, including the cool-climate vineyards of Monterey County. Each sip brings to the fore flavor and texture, as bourbon accents of vanilla and dried herbs augment the baked-apple richness of Chardonnay, layered over a mouthwatering thread of tropical and stone fruits. "This Chardonnay expanded our own sense of discovery around what is possible in terms of melding great quality fruit with the nuanced notes in our charred bourbon barrels," said 1000 Stories Winemaker Bob Blue. "We seek balance in our approach to the bourbon barrels, integrating bourbon character into the blend without overshadowing the fruit profile. Ultimately, what we get in the glass is a generous, multi-dimensional wine that tells a great story."

Learn more about the collection and 1000 Stories, building a legacy of craftsmanship that boldly evokes the heritage of California winemaking and the traditions of bourbon making, at www.1000storieswines.com/never-the-same-story, and join the conversation online using the hashtag #NeverTheSameStory.

About 1000 Stories

A global leader in crafting wine aged in bourbon barrels, 1000 Stories melds California's winemaking heritage with America's storied bourbon culture. Expertly crafted by Master Winemaker Bob Blue from renowned vineyards—including some of California's most revered old-vine Zinfandel sites—1000 Stories is aged in traditional French and American oak, then finished in charred bourbon barrels to impart storied nuance and character to the wines. Named an IMPACT "Hot Prospect" brand three years in a row for its trailblazing portfolio, 1000 Stories consistently garners point scores of 90 or above from celebrated publications. The collection includes Zinfandel, Gold Rush Red, Prospectors' Proof Cabernet Sauvignon and a Chardonnay, each crafted in batches and aged in bourbon barrels to convey a uniquely American story. www.1000storieswines.com

©2020 1000 STORIES VINEYARDS, HOPLAND, MENDOCINO Co., CA

1 Shanken IMPACT Hot Prospect: 2016, 2017, 2018

2 SOURCE: IRI, Total US MULO + C, CY2019 ending 12/29/19, $$ Sales, Spirit Barrel-Aged Wine Category

3 SOURCE: IRI, Total US MULO + C, CY2019 ending 12/29/19, Volume Sales, Spirit Barrel-Aged Wine Category

4 SOURCE: IRI, Total US MULO + C, CY2019 ending 12/29/19, Total Wine Category by Varietal; Chardonnay #1 varietal amongst all wine in terms of dollar sales and volume

5 1000 Stories Zinfandel has earned 90+ Point scores on 3 vintages since inception, highlighting unparalleled excellence in the SBA category (2013: 91 pts/Editor's Choice, Wine Enthusiast; 2014: 90 pts/Editor's Choice, Wine Enthusiast; 2016: 91 pts, The Tasting Panel)

6 SOURCE: IRI, Total US MULO + C, CY2019 ending 12/29/19, Volume Sales, Total Wine Category by Varietal

SOURCE 1000 Stories

Related Links

http://www.1000storieswines.com

