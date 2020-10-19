1000Elite.com Offers 1000 Permanent Rotating Ad Spots for $1000 Each

LAWTON, Okla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online businesses looking to get maximum exposure can now rely on a new platform that allows them to link their website or social media profile and receive a constant flow of traffic to their site for a considerable period of time.

"1000 Elite comes as a relief for individuals and businesses that are struggling to draw attention and increase their site's traffic. A solution for YouTubers, Instagrammers, Influencers and anyone who would like to get permanent exposure and be part of history and something really cool," said Marius Rujancu, The man behind 1000 Elite.

How it works

Customers will be able to upload a picture and a link to their website or social media profile. Every time the website is viewed by an internet user, the links rotate. This ensures that the site gets the customers maximum exposure. After uploading a picture and adding their link, payment details need to be provided via a secure connection and payment processor. Links that are hateful, violent, illegal, and contain adult content are not allowed, keeping the website clean, respectful, and civil for everyone to view.

The platform also has other features that enhance the user's experience. There is a counter in the upper right hand corner that will countdown from 1,000 every time a link is purchased to create excitement as the counter reaches zero. Every link is available in the "List of Links" section. The "Press" section links users to news and stories about the website. The "Merch" section allows customers to buy official merchandise.

All Links and Photos Will also be posted on all 1000 Elite Social Media Channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About

Founded by Marius Rujancu, a Romanian born entrepreneur, who has been living in the United States for 35 years, 1000 Elite was created to raise $1 million and start an online Venture. Having experienced challenges to raise capital, Marius wanted to make a fun and appealing website that would attract lots of interest, and help him on his journey. Marius says the idea of creating a game changing platform was the best thing to be done. "I had an idea and a vision and put it into action—the result is 1000 Elite"

Media Contact:

Marius Rujancu

(580)284-8043

www.1000elite.com

[email protected]

SOURCE 1000Elite.com