1000watt and Active Pipe Partner to Bring Real Estate Brokers a Modern Recruiting Solution

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1000watt ( 1000watt.net ), a creative agency serving the real estate and mortgage industries, and Active Pipe ( activepipe.com ), a software company providing an email and web marketing platform to thousands of real estate agents and brokerages, today announced a partnership that creates a breakthrough recruiting solution for U.S. real estate brokerage companies.

Participating brokerages will benefit from a collaborative workshop with 1000watt to strengthen their recruiting value proposition. 1000watt will then craft a custom recruiting campaign that includes a complete messaging platform along with email and landing page copy. The campaign will then be implemented on the Active Pipe platform, which offers intelligent email sequencing, dynamic landing pages and complete performance tracking. Each campaign will be tailored to the brokerage's particular target audience and competitive landscape.

"Many brokerages are stuck using dated, canned or poorly designed recruiting tools that do very little to communicate their true value or capture the attention of a new generation of real estate professionals, and that's just not acceptable anymore," said Brian Boero, CEO of 10000watt. "The combination of our creative and strategic acumen with Active Pipe's outstanding software solves this problem."

"We work with many of the country's top real estate companies and have proven that our technology delivers digital engagement and measurable results for these brokerages," said Mike Feller, Chief Revenue Officer at Active Pipe. "By partnering with 1000watt on something as critical as recruiting, we are able to offer a complete solution that delivers everything they need to up their recruiting game."

Brokers can expect to have a compelling campaign, fully implemented and automated intelligently, within about 60 days. Campaigns can be set up to accommodate multiple office locations and customized to individual managers.

More information can be found at 1000watt.net/recruiting .

About 1000watt

1000watt is a creative agency based in Portland, OR, dedicated to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company was founded in 2007, and has served global real estate brands, local and regional real estate brokerages, proptech companies, mortgage companies, title companies and more with brand, digital and strategic marketing services.

About ActivePipe

ActivePipe allows agents and brokers to Never Miss an Opportunity™️ through its real estate specific email automation capabilities. A graduate of the 2018 NAR REACH class, ActivePipe helps tens of thousands of customers across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and the UK deliver relevant content to their clients. To get in touch with the ActivePipe team or simply learn more, please visit activepipe.com .

