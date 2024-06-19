10018 Ingram II, LLC Completes $65 Million Acquisition of District at Little Elm in Little Elm, TX

LITTLE ELM, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10018 Ingram II, LLC announced the acquisition of residential property, District at Little Elm in Little Elm, TX, for $65 million. This luxury living community, located at 300 Lakefront Drive, was acquired on June 18, 2024, with a total Real Property value of $65,330,000.

Featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment options, District at Little Elm provides contemporary open floor plans with wood style flooring, custom cabinetry, updated appliances, including a stackable washer and dryer and a covered balcony or patio. The community also offers two resort-style pools with sundecks and grilling stations, a smart fitness center and a spacious clubhouse. Pets enjoy many luxuries at District at Little Elm, too, including a dog spa, bark park and walking areas.

"The District at Little Elm sits at the heart of Little Elm, providing residents access to the lakefront, entertainment and dining amenities," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, 10018 Ingram II, LLC.

"The District at Little Elm sits at the heart of Little Elm, providing residents access to the lakefront, entertainment and dining amenities," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, 10018 Ingram II, LLC.

