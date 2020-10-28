1001Tracklists, Virtual Genesis, Beauz Partner to Bring Fans the Annual "Top 101 Producers" DJ Award Ceremony on Minecraft

Attendees of this first in-game Minecraft music festival of its kind will experience 360° immersive sound with technology provided by THXⓇ Spatial Audio when listening over headphones. The Minecraft environment will mirror the atmosphere of Amsterdam Dance Event and the city of Amsterdam, featuring 1:1 replicas of Amsterdam landmarks like Leidseplein Square, Rijksmuseum, and Amsterdam Central Station. The experience will be available in-game for Minecraft players, and professionally live-streamed and track-listed for fans who want to enjoy the music at home.

Music rendered in THX Spatial Audio will include such artists as Nicky Romero, Vintage Culture, ARTY, and RayRay.

What makes 1001Tracklists' data-driven ranking system unique to its own is that the results generated reflect the artists earning the most DJ support over the past 12 months. Any track released in the past two years can qualify, and data points are compiled from plays across DJ sets including live performances, radio shows, mixes, and podcasts. In short, there is nothing subjective about this list — no votes, no personal opinions. Just cold, hard analytics.

Last year's celebration took place during global electronic music conference Amsterdam Dance Event, featuring 19 artists performing B2B during the event and David Guetta coming on stage to accept his #1 award with a live-streamed speech. The virtual Minecraft world will mirror Amsterdam, featuring 1:1 replicas of famous city landmarks like the A'DAM Tower, International Theater Amsterdam, and various canals.

Virtual events start-up Genesis was responsible for building the Minecraft Environment. As seen on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the company co-founded by DJ/Producer duo BEAUZ and their manager Antonio Di Puorto already successfully produced the first mainstream in-game Minecraft festival: Blockeley, which celebrated Class of 2020's virtual graduation earlier this year with 60+ artists including in-game commencements speeches by founders Justin Kan (Twitch), Min-Liang Tan (Razer) and Lydia Winters (Mojang).

Since releasing its first rankings in 2016, the "Top 101 Producers" list has garnered worldwide respect as the data-driven counterpart to DJ Mag's Top 100. Last year, global dance music icon David Guetta captured the #1 spot, with Tiësto coming in second. Skrillex and Axwell came in at numbers #3 and #4, respectively, with 2018's winner, as well as founder of label imprint HEXAGON, Don Diablo closing out the Top 5. Following in the rankings, producers Armin van Buuren, Ingrosso, Diplo, CamelPhat, and Chris Lake rounded out the top ten, representing everything from trance to house, techno to pop.

THX has contributed their technical expertise to enhance Top 101 Producers 2020 with THX Spatial Audio. THX Spatial Audio is a positional audio solution that delivers pinpoint audio accuracy using real-time rendering and spatial positioning of stereo and multichannel content when listening over wired or wireless headphones or earbuds. The THX Spatial Audio Cloud Clubbing mix is a custom tuning that immerses listeners in the music and simulates the 360-degree way in which audio sounds during a live DJ club performance. Listeners will have a heightened, realistic experience when listening over headphones."

So, who will take the crown this year? We'll soon find out. And while we may not be grooving live on the dancefloor for the reveal again this year, join us for the Minecraft celebration on Friday, October 30th 10 AM PST // 1 PM EST // 6 PM CET

Pre-register here: 1001.tl/top101producers2020

