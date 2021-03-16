100GbE Shipments Surpass 10GbE Shipments, Becoming the Most Widely Deployed Data Center Ethernet Switch Connection Speed, Reports Crehan Research

"The data center Ethernet switch market's transition to 100GbE as the most popular network connection speed is a reflection of the strong customer adoption of public cloud services," said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. "100GbE has been the de facto switch port speed in some of the largest hyperscale cloud service provider data center networks for over four years. Furthermore, this rapid migration to 100GbE has brought some significant market share shifts within the data center switch supplier ecosystem, and these shares are now in play again as the transition to 200GbE and 400GbE gains traction."

Other noteworthy results from Crehan's data center switch report include:

Arista accounted for close to 40% of cumulative 100GbE branded data center switch shipments.

Cisco accounted for over 40% of cumulative 100GbE branded data center switch revenue.

H3C, Huawei, and Juniper each shipped more than two million cumulative 100GbE data center switch ports since product introductions.

Nvidia's 100GbE data center switch shipments more than doubled in 2020.

25GbE data center switching also had very strong annual growth in 2020, with shipments increasing more than 30%.

Although data center Ethernet switch revenues declined slightly for the full year, there was a general progression of improvement from a steep year-over-year decrease in 1Q20 to moderate year-over-year growth by 4Q20.

"The robust 2020 growth for 100GbE shipments was impressive, given that two of the largest data center switch customers – Amazon and Google – have been ramping 400GbE deployments strongly," Crehan said.

