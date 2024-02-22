100GROUP and Eagle Club Systems Tee Off Innovative Partnership to Empower Golf Course Owners

News provided by

100GROUP

22 Feb, 2024, 08:07 ET

MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, the Exclusive Credit Card Processing Partner of the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA), has secured a partnership with Eagle Club Systems to break the chains for golf course owners.

Proudly announcing its collaboration with Eagle Club Systems, 100GROUP solidifies its dedication to the golf management industry. Spearheaded by Sarah McKee, a managing partner, alongside Tyler Arnold, President of Eagle Club Systems, the mission aims to elevate the decision power of golf course owners while providing them with an option to streamline their management system through seamless integration with 100GROUP's payment processing platform.

Through their Smart Buy partner relationship with the NGCOA, Sarah McKee and her team have engaged and worked closely with golf course owners. Recognizing that several golf management systems limit their integration to one partner or are owned by a payment processor, 100GROUP believes that golf course owners should have control over their vendor relationships, including their credit card processing provider.

Sarah McKee commented, "We understand the industry and the operations, allowing us to become experts in the golf payment processing space. Our goal is to partner with golf course owners and management systems to support the industry together while prioritizing the best interests of the golf course owners."

Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP, remarked, "I firmly believe that deep involvement and support of organizations through vendor support is vital to 100GROUP. It's ingrained in the very fabric of our company, reflecting our unwavering commitment to fostering collaborative relationships and meaningful engagement within the industries we serve."

Tyler Arnold, President of Eagle Club Systems, highlighted his background as a PGA Pro and his experience working in the industry on the tech side. He emphasized the development of a management system based on insights gained from being on the course and listening to other course owners. Arnold expressed enthusiasm for the like-minded relationship with 100GROUP, stating that Eagle Club is definitely growing.

Additionally, Eagle Club Systems offers several integration options, with 100GROUP being a preferred partner due to their amazing support and dedication to the industry.

Together, 100GROUP and Eagle Club Systems are committed to supporting and growing with the industry to keep golf course owners first while servicing the industry with new technology and partnering to better support its growth.

About 100GROUP:
100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.  

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs- a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.  

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.  

For more information, please visit www.100GROUP.com

About Eagle Club Systems:
Eagle Club Systems is a cloud-based golf management system built by PGA professionals with over 25 years of experience. We've been in your shoes so we can provide a customized solution that works with your business.

For more information, please visit https://www.eagleclubsystems.com

SOURCE 100GROUP

Also from this source

ReCo Thrives Under FinTech Leader 100GROUP: Two Years of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

ReCo Thrives Under FinTech Leader 100GROUP: Two Years of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

ReCo, a leading provider of state-of-the-art technology solutions for municipalities, proudly celebrates its two-year anniversary as a member of the...
Kennel Connection and 100GROUP Support North Carolina Pet Boarding Association in Efforts to Advocate for Pet Care Professionals

Kennel Connection and 100GROUP Support North Carolina Pet Boarding Association in Efforts to Advocate for Pet Care Professionals

In a collaborative effort to reignite the North Carolina Pet Boarding Association's (NCPBA) mission to advocate for pet care professionals, Kennel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.