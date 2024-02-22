100GROUP and Eagle Club Systems Tee Off Innovative Partnership to Empower Golf Course Owners

MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, the Exclusive Credit Card Processing Partner of the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA), has secured a partnership with Eagle Club Systems to break the chains for golf course owners.

Proudly announcing its collaboration with Eagle Club Systems, 100GROUP solidifies its dedication to the golf management industry. Spearheaded by Sarah McKee, a managing partner, alongside Tyler Arnold, President of Eagle Club Systems, the mission aims to elevate the decision power of golf course owners while providing them with an option to streamline their management system through seamless integration with 100GROUP's payment processing platform.

Through their Smart Buy partner relationship with the NGCOA, Sarah McKee and her team have engaged and worked closely with golf course owners. Recognizing that several golf management systems limit their integration to one partner or are owned by a payment processor, 100GROUP believes that golf course owners should have control over their vendor relationships, including their credit card processing provider.

Sarah McKee commented, "We understand the industry and the operations, allowing us to become experts in the golf payment processing space. Our goal is to partner with golf course owners and management systems to support the industry together while prioritizing the best interests of the golf course owners."

Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP, remarked, "I firmly believe that deep involvement and support of organizations through vendor support is vital to 100GROUP. It's ingrained in the very fabric of our company, reflecting our unwavering commitment to fostering collaborative relationships and meaningful engagement within the industries we serve."

Tyler Arnold, President of Eagle Club Systems, highlighted his background as a PGA Pro and his experience working in the industry on the tech side. He emphasized the development of a management system based on insights gained from being on the course and listening to other course owners. Arnold expressed enthusiasm for the like-minded relationship with 100GROUP, stating that Eagle Club is definitely growing.

Additionally, Eagle Club Systems offers several integration options, with 100GROUP being a preferred partner due to their amazing support and dedication to the industry.

Together, 100GROUP and Eagle Club Systems are committed to supporting and growing with the industry to keep golf course owners first while servicing the industry with new technology and partnering to better support its growth.



About 100GROUP:

100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs- a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.

For more information, please visit www.100GROUP.com

About Eagle Club Systems:

Eagle Club Systems is a cloud-based golf management system built by PGA professionals with over 25 years of experience. We've been in your shoes so we can provide a customized solution that works with your business.





For more information, please visit https://www.eagleclubsystems.com

