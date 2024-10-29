100GROUP Named Mid-Size Business of the Year; CEO Jeff Brodsly Honored as Man of the Year at Moorpark Chamber Awards

MOORPARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, a leading innovator in financial technology and payment solutions, is proud to announce it has been named Mid-Sized Business of the Year at the 2024 Moorpark Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. This marks the second consecutive year of recognition for the company, which was honored as the Best Place to Work last year. CEO Jeff Brodsly was also honored with the Man of the Year award, recognizing his outstanding leadership and profound contributions to the Moorpark community. These accolades underscore 100GROUP's commitment to excellence, community involvement, and visionary leadership.

The Mid-Sized Business of the Year award highlights 100GROUP's integral role in Moorpark, recognizing the company's dedication to economic growth, philanthropic efforts, and partnerships with local organizations. Over the past year, 100GROUP has engaged in numerous community initiatives, such as providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need through a partnership with the Moorpark Unified School District, supporting local youth sports teams, and sponsoring community events. From sponsorships to initiatives that give back to local families, 100GROUP has become a staple in Moorpark's development and success.

"Being named Mid-Sized Business of the Year is a true honor," said Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP. "Our team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions is deeply connected to our commitment to the Moorpark community we proudly call home. We are passionate about making Moorpark a better place for all." This recognition celebrates not only the company's service to the community but also its strong internal culture, where employees feel valued and empowered to make a difference.

Being honored individually as the Man of the Year, Brodsly's profound contributions to Moorpark as a local leader were recognized. Known for his hands-on approach, Brodsly has long been an advocate for local businesses, actively mentors young entrepreneurs, and serves on various committees dedicated to community growth. His dedication to Moorpark is reflected in his commitment to fostering a supportive environment for both his employees and fellow community members.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Brodsly shared his passion for Moorpark, which he has proudly called home for over 40 years. "Receiving the Man of the Year award is about more than personal recognition. It's a testament to the strength of our community and the incredible support from my family, team, and friends. My commitment is to give back, ensuring it continues to thrive as a place future generations can be proud of."

During the award presentation, the announcer highlighted Brodsly's impact: "Moorpark's Man of the Year has had an impact on our community that is both profound and far-reaching. His leadership and dedication shine through in every role, whether supporting his family, leading his business, or serving on a committee or board. He embodies what it means to serve with heart."

