100GROUP, the Preferred Credit Card Processor of NHRA, Fuels Motorsports Presence with Strategic Partnership and Sponsorship with Tony Stewart Racing

100GROUP announces an exciting partnership between 100GROUP, the Preferred Credit Card Processor of NHRA, and Tony Stewart Racing (TSR).

MOORPARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP'S collaboration with racing legend Tony Stewart was officially unveiled at the recent PRI show in Indianapolis, Indiana, symbolizing its deep dedication to the motorsports industry. Richard Scalesse, Co-Founder and CRO at 100GROUP, continues to spearhead the dynamic expansion into the world of motorsports. This marks the beginning of a strategic partnership, with outlined plans for expansive sponsorship in the future. Scalesse shares his enthusiasm stating, "Our collaboration with Tony Stewart Racing marks a pivotal moment in our successful venture within motorsports. With NHRA's endorsement and our unwavering commitment to service, we aim to amplify our presence in motorsports by offering comprehensive support beyond payment processing."

This collaboration with Tony Stewart Racing marks a strategic move to elevate 100GROUP's involvement in motorsports. Aligning itself with Tony Stewart, an icon in racing, complements the company's expertise and signifies its commitment to reaching new heights within the racing world100GROUP is thrilled to extend its payment processing services to various Tony Stewart Enterprises, including the Tony Stewart Racing merchandise store, Eldora Speedway ticketing and concessions, and Custom Works RC. "Partnering with racing legend Tony Stewart is not just a collaboration; it's a high-octane alliance propelling us into new realms of excellence and speed in the business race". Stated Jeff Brodsly, Co-Founder and CEO of 100GROUP.

Tony Stewart himself shares his excitement about this partnership, saying, "We're thrilled to have the support of 100GROUP. Aligning with them to provide payment processing services across our enterprises is a strategic move that will enhance our operations' efficiency and effectiveness."

This collaboration underscores 100GROUP's diverse capabilities in managing payment processing for a wide range of racing-related businesses. Beyond payments, 100GROUP emphasizes their commitment to sponsorship growth, aspiring to play a significant role in advancing the racing community. The company doesn't just aim to be a payment processing partner; it strives to be a valuable sponsor, fostering collaborative initiatives within the racing industry.

About 100GROUP:

100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs- a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.

For more information, please visit www.100GROUP.com

About Tony Stewart Racing:

Headquartered in Brownsburg, Indiana, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) fields two entries in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. After more than four decades of racing around in circles, Tony Stewart embarked on a straight and narrow path, albeit more than 300 mph. The championship-winning racecar driver who has successfully transitioned to being a championship-winner team owner, formed the TSR nitro team in 2021, with 2022 marking the team's first season in competition. Matt Hagan pilots the Funny Car and Leah Pruett drives the Top Fuel dragster. Hagan is a four-time Funny Car champion (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2023) from Christiansburg, Virginia. Pruett is a 12-time NHRA event winner from Redlands, California that finished third in the 2023 championship standings.

