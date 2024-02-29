100GROUP's Michigan Office Marks Remarkable Growth Under Leadership of Jeff Brodsly and Sarah McKee

MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, a leading name in business management software and payment processing, is excited to announce the progress of its Michigan branch, led by Managing Partner Sarah McKee and bolstered by the support of Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP. Nestled in the historic Harborfront Building in Grand Haven, Michigan, the Michigan Office has flourished. Initially settling into the building in September 2020, the office transitioned to a larger space in November 2021 and upgraded to its current office in October 2022.

The growth of 100GROUP Michigan reflects the strong bond and professional synergy between Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP, and Sarah McKee, dating back to when they started working together in 2009. By 2012, McKee had become a vital member of Brodsly's team, and their partnership culminated in the founding of 100GROUP Michigan. Their journey reflects a shared vision and dedication to excellence that has been instrumental in the office's success. McKee, while leading 100GROUP Michigan, continues to play a pivotal role in Brodsly's suite of companies, managing all of the brands as part of her leadership duties.

Leading the charge at 100GROUP Michigan is a select team that mirrors Jeff Brodsly's principles of dedication, excellence, and premier customer service. Geena Kosanic, Operations Manager, ensures seamless operations, while Erin McCarthy, Marketing Manager, collaborates closely with Sarah McKee to craft comprehensive marketing assets and strategies for all 100GROUP brands. Sales efforts are spearheaded by Account Executive Errin Currier, and merchant success is ensured by Onboarding Specialist Amanda Kosanic. This high-level team, along with their committed colleagues, is fundamental to the Michigan office's dynamic growth and achievement.

At the heart of 100GROUP Michigan's rapid growth is Jeff Brodsly's strategic support and dedication to excellence across various industries. His ability to pinpoint opportunities for growth and innovation, along with his team's commitment to understanding the specific needs of their clientele, underscores 100GROUP's pledge to superior service and adaptability. This comprehensive engagement across multiple sectors has positioned 100GROUP Michigan as a critical player, exemplified by its role as the Exclusive Credit Card Processing Partner for the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) and its partnership with the Association of Business Administrators of Christian Colleges (ABACC), among other significant industry involvements.

"100GROUP Michigan's expansion is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, enabling businesses to thrive through our cutting-edge solutions," stated Jeff Brodsly. "With Sarah McKee at the helm, we're poised for a future of remarkable achievements and lasting impact on our clients and their respective industries."

Jeff Brodsly's journey from a pioneering entrepreneur to a celebrated CEO highlights his commitment to building strong relationships and nurturing talent. His focus on VIP Luxury customer service and community involvement has earned him significant recognition, including being named one of the Ten Best CEOs of 2020. Brodsly's dedication to community and collaborative success reflects the core values of 100GROUP.

100GROUP stands as a pioneer in innovation, offering a comprehensive suite of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing services. At the forefront of the fintech sector, 100GROUP simplifies the integration of technology and vendor management, facilitating a smooth experience free from conventional complexities.

