$100K Reward for PitPat 2024 Online Olympics Event

HOUSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYFIT, a leading company in smart home fitness technology, has announced the launch of its 'Road to Grand Prizes' event on July 30. The event will be hosted by PitPat, the world's largest online competition platform. JOYFIT aims to leverage the excitement of the Paris Olympics to showcase the expertise and fun of virtual sports, bringing increased attention to online competitions. The 'Road to Grand Prizes' event boasts a prize pool exceeding $100,000 to reward participants in online competition events.

PitPat Pro,the world’s first fitness app compatible with Vision Pro

According to JOYFIT, registration for the event will be open from July 30 to August 31, with the competition running from July 30 to August 31, aligning with the athletics events of the Paris Olympics. Currently, eligibility is limited to users who have purchased JOYFIT's smart fitness products, specifically SupeRun and DeerRun brand treadmills.

Kevin Zhang, CEO of JOYFIT and founder of the online sports platform PitPat, implied that the Olympics represent the pinnacle of human athletic spirit and are the largest offline sports event globally, complementing PitPat's online competition model. PitPat is committed to advancing online competitions, promoting a convenient and fair competition format globally, and allowing everyone to participate in sports from home. Through PitPat, the competitive, fair, enthusiastic, and team-oriented spirit of traditional sports is extended to a wider audience, driving the development of virtual sports events. As a leader in indoor fitness technology, JOYFIT has pioneered advancements in virtual reality and the metaverse. Following the release of Apple's Vision Pro, JOYFIT quickly developed and launched PitPat Pro, offering users a more immersive and interactive workout experience and becoming the world's first fitness app compatible with Vision Pro.

Higher Satisfaction, Greater Participation

Based on data from the PitPat, users connecting their smart treadmills to PitPat have seen a significant increase in indoor exercise, with rapid growth in online competition participation. More people are joining PitPat World (a virtual town) for daily training and online social interactions, enhancing their physical health in the virtual realm. With the rise of remote working, the indoor fitness trend is set to explode, enabling traditional sports enthusiasts to advance in a virtual environment and enjoy the pleasures of exercise.

Better Service, Lower Cost

Unlike traditional gyms and training programs, PitPat offers a more cost-effective service. Users only need to make a one-time purchase of equipment from PitPat's partner brands, DeerRun and SupeRun, to access free training and courses, eliminating the need for repeated high gym membership fees and professional training costs. This model not only provides a high-quality workout experience while reducing expenses but also makes it possible for more people to achieve substantial fitness gains within a limited budget.

More Professional Events, Richer Variety

PitPat offers not only individual training but also team competitions, including online marathons with tens of thousands of participants. Over the past few years, PitPat has organized globally renowned marathons, accumulating thousands of kilometers in total mileage. Users can participate in virtual races and challenges worldwide, interacting and competing fairly with users from anywhere, including sports and film celebrities. The diverse content and flexible training options allow users to select based on personal interests and goals, maintaining workout freshness and motivation while avoiding burnout from repetitive training. PitPat ensures every user can find a suitable workout method to achieve optimal results.

Advanced Concepts, Eco-Friendly Fitness

PitPat adheres to ESG principles throughout its design and operations, focusing on environmental sustainability. Virtual sports promoted by PitPat reduce reliance on traditional gyms and sports facilities, significantly lowering carbon footprints and resource consumption. Users can exercise at home using treadmills connected to PitPat, reducing transportation needs and thus environmental impact. Additionally, PitPat's partner treadmills have long lifespans, minimizing equipment replacement and waste-related pollution. Through eco-friendly design and sustainable operations, PitPat offers a convenient and environmentally friendly workout experience, advocates for healthy living, strengthens social cohesion, and emphasizes data privacy and user rights. PitPat is committed to transparency and fairness in management, striving to be a responsible company that creates greater value for users and society.

About PitPat

PitPat, a leading online competitions platform under JOYFIT, focuses on advancing virtual sports events. As the world's largest online competition platform, PitPat leverages innovative technology to enhance the exercise experience and continually explores new technologies to meet user needs. In the future, PitPat will continue to lead the virtual sports trend through ongoing innovation, offering global users more convenient and efficient workout options. Whether aiming to achieve personal fitness goals or participate in global virtual races, PitPat is dedicated to providing an immersive workout experience, making exercise more enjoyable and accessible.

SOURCE pitpat app