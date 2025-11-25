100MW, LLC Announces Strategic Agreement with Block40X, Inc. for $200 Million Bitcoin Infrastructure Development

25 year PSA under $0.03 per kilowatt hour

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 100MW, LLC ("100MW") is pleased to announce an agreement with Block40X, Inc. ("Block40X"), establishing a strategic partnership to develop and support one of the world's most efficient large-scale Bitcoin-mining, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC) campuses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Block40X — the holder of a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) securing up to 1 GW of renewable power at a fixed rate of $0.021 per kilowatt-hour — will lead all engineering, construction, and operational management of the digital-infrastructure campus.

100MW, LLC will coordinate and facilitate a $200 million structured private raise under Regulation D Rule 506(c), working with accredited participants and strategic partners interested in participating in the project's phased build-out. The initial deployment will include 100 megawatts of capacity, scalable to 500 MW.

The project site spans 47 acres in a politically stable, U.S.-friendly Asian nation with a strong rule of law and pro-investment policies, providing a secure foundation for long-term operations and capital participation. The facility will utilize modular containers, optimized for Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence (AI), data center, or HPC workloads.

"This agreement represents a pivotal milestone for 100MW and our partners," said Gary R.J. Guzzo, Partner of 100MW, LLC. "We're proud to align with Block40X, the exclusive holder of one of the most competitive large-scale renewable-power contracts in the sector. Together, we are advancing an infrastructure model built on transparency, sustainability, and real economic fundamentals."

Block40X is excited to work alongside 100MW to bring institutional-grade structure and scalability to this initiative. This partnership bridges energy, infrastructure, and technology in a framework that encourages responsible participation in the evolving digital-asset economy.

Publicly traded peers such as CleanSpark Inc., Riot Platforms Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation have each demonstrated how energy-efficient digital infrastructure and compute power are driving the next wave of technology growth. NVIDIA's record earnings and strong outlook reinforce that AI and high-performance computing are entering a sustained expansion phase—not a bubble. This partnership between 100MW, LLC and Block40X Inc. seek to extend that same momentum into the private-capital domain, leveraging renewable energy, real-asset collateralization, and long-term yield structures.

The $200 million structured raise will support the design, construction, and deployment of the initial 100 MW phase, encompassing power infrastructure, modular facilities, and operational systems. Participation is limited to verified accredited parties as defined under U.S. securities regulations, with all documentation and disclosures available through authorized channels.

Further information will be made available exclusively to accredited participants through the secure portal at www.100MW.ai.

Media Contact: Terra Malette Director of Communications | B2B Unity Email: [email protected] Phone: 954.751.2313 Website: www.B2Bunity.com

About 100MW, LLC 100MW, LLC is a digital-infrastructure company focused on the development and coordination of large-scale, energy-backed technology projects in Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence, data centers, and high-performance computing. The company collaborates with strategic partners, accredited individuals and organizations to support the financing and deployment of sustainable digital-infrastructure solutions. 100MW, LLC does not provide investment advice, brokerage services, or act as a licensed securities dealer or investment adviser. https://www.100MW.ai

About Block40X, Inc. Block40X, Inc. is a next-generation data-center and technology-management company building the core infrastructure behind blockchain networks and modern artificial-intelligence systems. Through its integrated platform spanning energy, compute, and digital operations, Block40X develops and operates high-efficiency facilities designed for scalable, mission-critical workloads. The company focuses on delivering reliable, cost-optimized power and compute capacity to support the growing demand for crypto mining, AI training, and advanced data processing.

