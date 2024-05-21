100th Anniversary of the "Crime of the Century" Leopold and Loeb Film to be Premiered

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 100th anniversary of the "Crime of the Century" of the infamous Leopold and Loeb crime. Great Uncles and Our Gang Productions is thrilled to announce the premiere of their new film, American Criminals directed by Aaron Warr. Based on the New York Times best seller book Life Plus 99 Years. The film is set to premiere in Chicago Illinois on the 100th anniversary today. www.americancriminalsmovie.com #americancriminalsmovie

American Criminals stars Hollywood veteran Robert Donovan, Village People icon Randy Jones, network star Doug Wilson, Graziano Pinna, Paolina Cimino Bing Brazeau and Jake Schory in the leading roles of Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb, respectively. This ensemble's cast brings depth and nuance to the dramatic retelling of a story that shocked the nation exactly one hundred years ago.

May 21, 1924, Nathan Leopold, and Richard Loeb, two wealthy university students from Chicago, kidnapped and murdered 14 year old Bobby Franks.

American Criminals focuses on this pivotal moment in American history through the lens of cinema, and raises questions about morality, justice, and the human psyche.

