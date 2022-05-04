101 Financial Launches the 99 Collegiate Financial Literacy Course for College Credit With Belhaven University

Program Delivered Through a Highly Interactive Bootcamp Model with a Personal Financial Fitness Coach

OREM, Utah, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB A+ rated 101 Financial , the personal financial literacy company, launches its 99 Collegiate Financial Course for college credit. 101 Financial provides learners the unique combined advantage of academic excellence from 101 Financial's highly rated courses to help learners master a set of fundamental and highly critical personal financial skills. This interactive, Instructor-led, 1-on-1 course teaches critical skills and provides hands-on strategies to form new habits that change the learner's mindset on how to handle money, reduce debt and build a monetary safety net.

101 Financial 99 Collegiate Course

Using proprietary apps, videos, and Instructor-led guidance, the learner develops roadmaps toward success in their financial mindset development and money management. This is not a do-it-yourself course like many others. 101 Financial courses are Instructor-led for maximum impact on personal lives, skill-sets, and financial knowledge. The 99 Collegiate Course expands on 101 Financial's introductory 99 course and includes three new modules including:

Introduction to the World of Money, Banks, Interest, and Debt

Daily Calculated Interest (DCI)

Installment Credit vs. Revolving Credit

On the successful completion of the program, learners receive a certificate from 101 Financial. The course is available online from www.101financial.com or www.envisagebelhaven.com .

Speaking about the program, Alan Akina, Founder and CEO of 101 Financial, said, "We're excited about our new 99 Collegiate personal finance course for college credit. At 101 Financial, our mission is to eliminate financial stress. Empower your people and students to improve their lives—this is what they need in these challenging times. Let's bring much-needed help and financial peace of mind to individuals, students, and families."

"We are pleased to be working with 101 Financial through Envisage Global to bring personal financial upskilling to all that need these important life skills. Personal financial skills allow students, employees, and individuals to understand how money works," stated Dr. Paula J. Zobisch, Vice President, Envisage Global.

"We are proud to offer prior learning credit for students taking 101 Financial courses through Envisage Global. This training can provide students with a solid financial understanding, and, at the same time, students can earn college credit that can be applied toward an undergraduate degree at Belhaven University." Dr. Audrey Kelleher, Vice President, Belhaven University

About 101 Financial

Since 2002, we've helped tens of thousands of people across the U.S. learn the foundations of finance, save over a billion dollars in interest, and find financial peace of mind. Founded by CEO Alan Akina, with offices in Orem, Utah, and Kahuku, Hawaii, the company has over 1000 certified financial fitness Instructors are located across the United States. 101 Financial created the Workplace Wellness Benefits program for companies to offer personal financial courses to their employees as part of their workplace wellbeing programs.

Visit www.101financial.com and www.101financialworkplacewellness.com for more information.

About Envisage Global

Envisage Global provides high-demand skills courses that are assessed by Belhaven University for college credit through a process called Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) . Through our Belhaven University alliance, Envisage Global brings together industry experts and educational opportunities for anyone wishing to gain new skills and advance their education.

About Belhaven University

Highly-ranked Belhaven University stands among select Christian colleges and universities with national influence and has been repeatedly named one of "America's 100 Best College Buys". The University offers 70 areas of study, including academic majors and concentrations across a full spectrum of disciplines, as well as a variety of master's degree programs.

Founded in 1883, today, the University has achieved the distinction of being among only 36 universities nationally accredited in each of the major arts—music, theatre, visual art and dance. The science curriculum is one of only two Christian universities recognized by the White House STEM Initiative. The University's 15 athletic teams compete in the NCAA Division III.

SOURCE 101 Financial