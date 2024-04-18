101 Mobility Introduces The Royce Barnhardt Excellence Award at Annual Conference

Royce Barnhardt's commitment to excellence continues to inspire the core values and operations at 101 Mobility. "Royce has always embodied commitment, loyalty, and an extraordinary dedication to customer care. He was never just about finding what was needed; he was always there offering how he could help," said Keith Barnhardt, co-founder of 101 Mobility.

Luke Sampson, co-founder of 101 Mobility, highlighted Royce's profound impact: "Royce was instrumental in forging the path for our industry. His foundational work and dedication have deeply influenced our operations and the way we serve our customers. His legacy is embodied in the service we provide and the lives we improve every day."

President Joe Loch also commented on the significance of the brand's heritage, stating, "Honoring pioneers like Royce Barnhardt is essential to our brand's identity. It's through recognizing and celebrating these visionaries that we not only preserve but also build upon the rich legacy that has set the foundation for our success. Royce's spirit of innovation and service continues to inspire our entire team."

Michel Ragland of 101 Mobility in Reading, PA was honored as the inaugural recipient of the Royce Barnhardt Excellence Award. Joining the company in August 2010 as its first franchise owner, Michel has been a driving force in the company, propelled by a genuine passion for 101 Mobility's mission and vision. Starting in a small office, his franchise quickly grew, necessitating relocation to a larger facility in Morgantown, PA. Michel's entrepreneurial drive and commitment to superior customer service truly reflect the values advocated by Royce Barnhardt.

Michel's influence extends beyond business achievements; he has made a significant impact on the community by improving mobility and life quality for 4,566 individuals to date. Michel is recognized for his expertise and reliability, providing services that customers depend on. His approach involves thorough follow-ups, effective problem-solving, and a commitment to advocating for enhanced accessibility in the community.

The award presentation was a highlight of the conference, with Royce Barnhardt attending to witness the first recipient named in his honor. "Seeing the award presented for the first time and having my father there to experience it was profoundly moving," remarked Keith Barnhardt.

The establishment of the Royce Barnhardt Excellence Award introduces a new tradition at 101 Mobility to honor and promote the values of vision, passion, and customer-oriented service that Royce Barnhardt has championed. This award celebrates his ongoing contributions and dedication to excellence.

101 Mobility is recognized as a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals. With a strong commitment to independence, safety, and freedom, the company offers an extensive range of products including stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, platform lifts and home elevators.

