101 Mobility Names Mark Baker President

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Mobility, the leading national provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, announced today that Mark Baker has joined as President. Mr. Baker brings over 20 years of franchise leadership experience, having worked at Remax International, Inc. and Clockwork Home Services. Mark is succeeding Dave Pazgan, who has led 101 Mobility and served as President since 2008.

"I am thrilled to have someone of Mark's caliber take over leadership of 101 Mobility," said Pazgan. "Mark has a long and established track record of leading and developing franchise businesses, and I am very confident he is the right individual to take the 101 Mobility system to another level of success."

Prior to his career in franchising, Baker served on active duty in the U.S. Army and recently retired from the U.S. Army Reserve, at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. "After two decades in the franchising industry and a similar amount of time in the military, I'm confident in my ability to work with and lead a great team," says Baker. "I'm so proud to be a part of 101 Mobility, helping Americans of all ages, including many who are veterans."

101 Mobility is a full-service sales, service and installation provider of mobility and home accessibility products and equipment, including stair lifts, auto lifts, ramps, porch lifts, patient lifts, power wheelchairs, scooters and more. Short and long-term rentals are also available for home, office and institution. By working with patients to identify which home health care devices best suit their needs, 101 Mobility provides an alternative to group homes and rehabilitation centers by increasing accessibility and allowing clients to live self-sufficiently in their homes.

