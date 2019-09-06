101domain expands security offering to include nearly two dozen new SSL Certificate solutions to fit every business and budget

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security isn't one size fits all. For this reason, 101domain has added nearly two dozen new SSL Certificates powered by Sectigo, the world's largest certificate authority. Partnering with a reputable certificate authority is just as important as selecting the right kind of certificate. 101domain is confident in offering customers website encryption solutions supported by a recognized and trusted Certificate Authority.

Known for carrying the largest selection of TLDs, anywhere, 101domain also provides top-tier web services to help customers secure and grow an online presence. Sectigo SSL joins the ranks of 101domain's expanded offering of domain names, hosting, security, and corporate brand services. 101domain partnered with Sectigo in Q1 of 2019 to offer easy to install and competitively priced SSL. Since then, 101domain has extended the security offering to include 17 new certificates, available for a limited time only at 30% off at www.101domain.com.

The process of installing and managing SSL certificates is traditionally cumbersome even for advanced users, which is why 101domain streamlined and automated the process to reduce work on the individuals. 101domain's administration platform gives clients greater control and visibility into certificates being issued for their domains, making management easier while enhancing security.

Serving over 250,000 customers in over 180 countries, 101domain carries an array of SSL certificates for businesses of all sizes. 101domain offers a solution for every need, with SSL ranging in validation type, liability protection, and visual security indicators. For companies with significant security requirements, there are various extended validation (EV) certificates available.

Security challenges rank among the most pressing issues of modern times and creating a trusted environment is essential when doing business online. Learn more about 101domain's robust offering of SSL, including EV certificates, which help organizations meet compliance laws and frameworks and develop a foundation of trust for their critical digital assets.

About 101domain

Founded in 1999, 101domain is worldwide and ICANN accredited domain registrar and an established name in web services. Catering to retail customers as well as corporations of all sizes, 101 domain provides Domain Names, Hosting, Google G-Suite, Sectigo SSL Certificates, Cloudflare Services and Corporate Brand Services. Acquired by Afilias in 2015, 101domain continues to focus on innovation and providing superior professional and technical services to its customers worldwide. The 101domain mission is to provide a superior end to end experience to individuals and businesses as their trusted domain name and web presence provider with the largest selection of domain name extensions found anywhere. Twitter @101domain Facebook @101domain Instagram @101domaincom

About Sectigo

Sectigo provides award-winning purpose-built and automated PKI management solutions to secure websites, connected devices, applications, and digital identities. As the largest commercial Certificate Authority, trusted by enterprises globally for more than 20 years, and more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to meet the growing needs of securing today's digital landscape. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

For More Information:

Alan Wallace

Afilias, Director, Corporate Communications

press@afilias.info

SOURCE 101domain