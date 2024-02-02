101domain Introduces GlobalBlock: Expanding the Capabilities of Corporate Brand Protection

VISTA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 101domain.com , a leading corporate domain management provider specializing in intellectual property protection in the domain name space, is excited to announce the launch of GlobalBlock, a cutting-edge solution that secures brands and trademarks from abusive domain registrations while simplifying domain name management. GlobalBlock is the creation of the Brand Safety Alliance, a GoDaddy Registry Company.

101domain.com Corporate Brand Services

GlobalBlock is the latest addition to 101domain's wide range of corporate brand protection and domain management services. This defensive domain blocking solution offers instant protection across 560+ domain extensions or zones, including both generic and country code domains as well as premium domains and homograph variants (such as domain names that replace the Latin letter "m" with the Cyrillic letter "м"). With a single, easily managed subscription, businesses can now save valuable time and money while streamlining their domain name portfolios.

"We are thrilled to partner with the BSA and introduce GlobalBlock as part of our corporate brand services offerings," said Anthony Beltran, President & CEO at 101domain. "This new and innovative domain blocking solution reflects our commitment to providing our clients with top-notch protection for their valuable brands and trademarks."

GlobalBlock is just one of the services in 101domain's arsenal designed to combat the ever-growing challenge of cybersquatting, phishing attacks, brand impersonation, business email compromise, IP infringement, and other activities related to online abuse. 101domain specializes in domain name portfolio management, brand monitoring and enforcement services, including UDRP and website takedowns, enterprise DNS, and enterprise security services. By leveraging 101domain's industry-leading technology and expertise, Internet users worldwide can trust that their brands and infrastructure stay protected and remain ahead of potential threats.

To learn more about GlobalBlock and the comprehensive corporate brand services offered by 101domain, visit https://www.101domain.com/corporate_brand_services.htm .

About 101domain

Founded in 1999, 101domain is a trusted web service provider for many of the top brands in the world and offers the largest selection of domain name extensions found anywhere. A worldwide and ICANN-accredited domain registrar, 101domain is an established name in brand protection. 101domain Corporate Brand Services supports brand owners with Domain Name Portfolio Management, Domain Acquisition, enterprise DNS, SSL, Monitoring and Enforcement, Infrastructure Security, and Consulting. Dedicated 101domain Account Executives work closely with clients to create and enforce a domain portfolio and brand protection strategy that consistently evolves to provide value and exceed individual needs and expectations. All at a predictable and reasonable cost.

Media Contacts:

Nick Thornton

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

1.877.983.6624

SOURCE 101domain GRS Limited