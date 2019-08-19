101domain Launches MMX & ICM Registry's New AdultBlock Service

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 101domain, the domain registrar known for carrying the largest selection of top-level domains in the industry, is expanding their brand protection offering with a new domain blocking service from MMX's ICM Registry. AdultBlock and AdultBlock+ join the likes of Donut's DPML, Uniregistry's EPS, and The Trademark Registry Exchange (TREx) in 101domain's expansive Corporate Brand Services. AdultBlock and AdultBlock+ is a solution to reduce cybersquatting and abuse in the adult digital landscape.

101domain customers registered in the Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) or who have registered in ICM Registry's Sunrise B program in the past, can block registrations in .adult, .porn, .sex and .xxx domains using AdultBlock or AdultBlock+.

Through the basic AdultBlock service, brand owners can use the powerful domain blocking service to restrict new registrations on an exact match term across all four of the adult TLDs. This covers names that are currently not registered, including premium domain names, as well as the future registration of names already registered.

Pricing on the standard AdultBlock product can deliver substantial savings versus standard defensive domain registrations across all four extensions. For total protection, AdultBlock+ covers additional qualified variations and homographs of your marks to prevent cybersquatting and attacks. As such, it provides companies with a comprehensive and cost-effective brand protection strategy for cornering the market in all adult domain names.

Serving over 250,000 customers in over 180 countries, 101domain is one of the few domain registrars who provides solutions for corporate clients. Businesses of all sizes can leverage the reliable and secure 101domain platform to manage important issues around digital assets. AdultBlock is the latest addition to 101domain's Corporate Brand Services which focuses in Domain Name Portfolio Management, Domain Acquisition Services, Monitoring and Enforcement Services and Advanced Security and Tools.

Founded in 1999, 101domain is worldwide and ICANN accredited domain registrar and an established name in web services. Catering to retail customers as well as corporations of all sizes, 101 domain provides Domain Names, Hosting, Google G-Suite, Sectigo SSL Certificates, Cloudflare Services and Corporate Brand Services. Acquired by Afilias in 2015, 101domain continues to focus on innovation and providing superior professional and technical services to its customers worldwide. The 101domain mission is to provide a superior end to end experience to individuals and businesses as their trusted domain name and web presence provider with the largest selection of domain name extensions found anywhere. Twitter @101domain Facebook @101domain Instagram @101domaincom.

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LSE: MMX) is the owner of a world class portfolio of 32 ICANN approved top-level domains (gTLDs). In 2018, the Company completed its first acquisition, the ICM portfolio and generates revenues through the registration and annual renewal of names by organisations and individuals within each of its top-level domains, sales being processed through the Group's network of global registrar and distribution partners.

