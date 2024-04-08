101domain Takes Domain Name Search to a New Level with Domain.ai

DUBLIN, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 101domain.com, a leading web services and corporate domain management provider with arguably the largest selection of top-level domains in the domain name space, is excited to announce the official launch of domain.ai, a cutting-edge AI-powered domain name finder optimizing the way users discover remarkable available domain names across various extensions.

Gone are the days of endless searches resulting in unavailable domain names – domain.ai does the heavy lifting to uncover remarkable available domain names based on a user's specific queries or ideas. Domain.ai stands out from traditional search engines and other AI-powered tools that typically focus on .com leveraging artificial intelligence to generate domain name suggestions in a variety of sought-after top-level domains, which at launch include .com, .net, .org, info, .ai, .io, and .app.

Key features of domain.ai include:

Highly accurate and relevant search results with real-time accuracy

Diverse range of domain extensions to increase name possibilities with additional TLD options to be introduced in the future

Showcasing currently unavailable domains to demonstrate the ability of our tool to search for the best possible name

Offering solutions for acquiring unavailable domains

Descriptions that provide insight into the key features and attributes of our top suggestions

"When developing domain.ai, our goal was to provide a user-friendly platform that simplifies the process of finding the ideal memorable and brandable domain name," said Anthony Beltran, President & CEO at 101domain. "The tool's true strength lies in its continuous learning capabilities, ensuring our clients receive high-quality suggestions that are available as new registrations at standard prices. As an accredited registrar with a global presence, we are well-positioned to introduce search options in all of the world's top domain extensions. As a leading brand protection provider, we plan to extend the capabilities of this amazing tool to assist our corporate clients in safeguarding their trademarks and intellectual property in new and unique ways, which I am truly excited about," added Beltran.

For more information and to start exploring, visit domain.ai.

About 101domain

Founded in 1999, 101domain is a trusted web services and domain name provider for many of the top brands in the world and offers the largest selection of domain name extensions found anywhere. A worldwide and ICANN-accredited domain registrar, 101domain is an established name in brand protection. 101domain Corporate Brand Services supports brand owners with Domain Name Portfolio Management, Domain Acquisition, enterprise DNS, SSL, Monitoring and Enforcement, Infrastructure Security, and Consulting. Dedicated 101domain Account Executives work closely with clients to create and enforce a domain portfolio and brand protection strategy that consistently evolves to provide value and exceed individual needs and expectations. All at a predictable and reasonable cost.

