103 New Acquisitions in 2020 Drives FE International to Inc. 5000 For Third Year Running

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International was named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This year, FE reached No. 1,534 on the list.

"FE International's close relationships with our clients have paved the way for our continued growth and have led to our recognition on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said FE International CEO Thomas Smale. "Our continued appearance on the list reflects our clients' appreciation of our commitment to excellence and data-driven processes."

Over the past year, FE has closed numerous eight-figure acquisitions and currently represents many more notable businesses at and above that level seeking successful exits.

In addition to being an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, where FE boasts a 94.1% success rate across 1,000+ acquisitions, the firm is also the preeminent valuation thought leader. The firm is known for its industry-leading SaaS valuation process , semi-annual reports providing insight into technology M&A, trade publication SaaS Mag , the SaaS 1000 list and more.

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,000 closed transactions. It is also the preeminent valuation thought leader in the industry.

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London, FE is an international company serving clients worldwide.

