$107 Billion Worldwide Automotive Lightweight Materials Industry to 2027 - Players Include BASF, Magna, Toray Industries and Covestro

Jan 31, 2023, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive lightweight materials market size reached US$ 67.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 107.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.06% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Automotive lightweight materials are primarily used for replacing cast iron and conventional steel components in different types of vehicles such as electric, plug-in and hybrid electric vehicles. They are used in structural elements which enable vehicles to carry advanced safety devices, integrated electronic systems and emission control systems.
The usage of lightweight materials in automobiles offsets the weight of their power systems like electric motors and batteries while improving the efficiency and increasing their all-electric range. Some of the most popular lightweight materials used in the automotive industry include high-strength steel, aluminum alloys, polymer composites, carbon fiber, magnesium alloys, etc.
With rapid environmental degradation, automotive companies across the globe are developing lighter and functional materials for improving the fuel efficiency of vehicles. The usage of lightweight materials enables manufacturers to improve vehicle efficiency, as a reduction in the weight of a car leads to significant improvement in fuel economy.
Consequently, the increasing fuel prices are driving the demand for lighter vehicles. Other than this, governments of various nations have also introduced vehicle weight reduction plans in response to the need for stringent environmental regulations. Furthermore, there has been a rise in investments in R&D activities across the industry as several major players are aiming to lower the cost of these materials and increase their recyclability.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF SE, Magna International, Toray Industries, Covestro AG, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Alcoa Corporation, Bayer AG, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), PPG Industries, LyondellBasell, Novelis, Owens Corning Corporation, Grupo Antolin, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global automotive lightweight materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global automotive lightweight materials industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive lightweight materials industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive lightweight materials industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive lightweight materials industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive lightweight materials industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global automotive lightweight materials industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Component
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Metal
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 High Strength Steel (HSS)
6.1.2.2 Aluminum
6.1.2.3 Magnesium and Titanium
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Composite
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFPR)
6.2.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)
6.2.2.3 Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer (NFRP)
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Plastic
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Elastomer
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type
7.1 IC Engine Powered
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric Powered
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Component
8.1 Frame
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Wheel
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Bumper
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Door and Seat
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Instrument Panel
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Structural
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Interior
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Exterior
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Powertrain
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
10.1 Passenger Vehicle
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 BASF SE
16.3.2 Magna International
16.3.3 Toray Industries
16.3.4 Covestro AG
16.3.5 ArcelorMittal
16.3.6 thyssenkrupp AG
16.3.7 Alcoa Corporation
16.3.8 Bayer AG
16.3.9 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
16.3.10 PPG Industries
16.3.11 LyondellBasell
16.3.12 Novelis
16.3.13 Owens Corning Corporation
16.3.14 Grupo Antolin
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykuk2a
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article