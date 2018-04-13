108 Leonard, An Elegant Landmarked Condominium Conversion In Tribeca, Offers 20,000 Square Feet Of Amenities Beyond Compare

"We planned the amenity program at 108 Leonard to complement and enhance the refined and sumptuous living experience afforded by the building's elegant interiors," said Samantha Sax, chief marketing and design officer at Elad Group. "We wanted 108 Leonard to feel like a luxurious private club for owners, with unique opportunities for fitness, wellness, entertainment, and relaxation, along with special places to enjoy the outdoors."

108 Leonard's amenities will provide a private escape in Tribeca. The Wellness Suite will feature a luxuriant fitness center and a stunning 75-foot lap pool, hot tub, steam shower and sauna. A sprawling Entertainment Suite will boast a demonstration kitchen outfitted with Miele appliances and seating for eight, which will open to a dining area and finely-crafted lounge with multiple seating groupings and a fireplace. The space will also have a glass-walled private dining room with adjoining wine cellar, screening room, and billiards room with wet bar.

A destination in its own right, the spectacular rooftop sundeck will offer a serene water feature with reflecting pool, al fresco kitchen with barbecue, dining and lounge cabanas with gas fireplaces, and private lushly landscaped gardens. Amenities will also include bike storage, a private motor reception, and parking that is available for purchase.

108 Leonard is located in the vibrant Tribeca neighborhood, sought-after for its abundance of culinary, entertainment and cultural attractions, such as Michelin-starred restaurants, the coveted Aire Ancient Baths and the annual Tribeca Film Festival. Simultaneously, the building is perfectly situated in the middle of Downtown between the Hudson and East Rivers. It is a short walk to four parks, Soho's boutique shopping and the Lower East Side's exciting nightlife. The Bowery, West Village, premium Downtown shopping at Brookfield Place or gallery hopping in West Chelsea are minutes away by taxi. At 108 Leonard, the best of New York City is within reach.

These elegant residences, priced from $1,535,000 to over $20 million, will range in size from one- to four-bedrooms. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is exclusively leading sales and marketing for 108 Leonard. For more information, please visit www.108Leonard.com.

About Elad Group

With several billion dollars in assets, Elad Group is one of the nation's leading real estate companies. Since inception, the firm has focused on the acquisition, development and conversion of architecturally significant residential and commercial properties in key markets throughout the United States. Elad's New York portfolio of iconic buildings includes One West End, the first and tallest condominium project to come to market in Christian de Portzamparc's masterfully-designed Riverside Center, which was developed in partnership with Silverstein Properties Inc.; 22 Central Park South, an exquisite collection of full-floor luxury condominium residences overlooking Manhattan's famed Central Park; and 250 West Street, a 1906 warehouse turned luxury condominium in the heart of Tribeca's historic landmark district. On the West Coast, Elad also designed and developed The Carlyle Residences, a 24-story luxury condominium that sits along the Golden Mile of L.A.'s coveted Wilshire Corridor. Known and recognized worldwide for the history-making, restoration and conversion of the famed Plaza Hotel, Elad Group is continuously making strides in real estate and receiving public acclaim for many of its properties. The Real Deal named 250 West Street as one of New York City's bestselling new residential developments [2013]. Elite Traveler Magazine also named 22 Central Park South, 250 West Street and The Carlyle Residences as Top Worldwide Residential Real Estate Developments in its prestigious 2014 'Best Of' issue. In 2014, 22 Central Park South earned The NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council Silver Award for best brochure and in 2015 received the Best of Manhattan Award in the Real Estate. Also in 2015, One West End earned the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council Silver Award for Best Presentation Center and was selected by the International Property Awards as the Top Residential High-Rise Development for New York, winning the 5 Star Award. This is the top honor for this category.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, the Hamptons, South Florida and California as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm ranks amongst New York City's most prominent sales and marketing firms. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, design and product development, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 60 countries. http://www.elliman.com/new-developments

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/108-leonard-an-elegant-landmarked-condominium-conversion-in-tribeca-offers-20-000-square-feet-of-amenities-beyond-compare-300629694.html

SOURCE Elad Group