109 Million American Adults (42%) to Travel for Thanksgiving 2021 According to a Survey By The Vacationer

DEPTFORD, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from The Vacationer (https://thevacationer.com/thanksgiving-travel-survey-2021/) shows 109 Million American adults (42.36%) plan to travel for Thanksgiving this year. Of those traveling to a vacation destination or gathering, 10.52% will do it primarily by plane. For the entire holiday season (Thanksgiving and Christmas), 161 million American adults (63%) will travel.

Survey Results

The Vacationer polled 1,092 American adults over the age of 18 on October 17, 2021. Results were analyzed by The Vacationer's Eric Jones, who is an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey.

Key Stats

Thanksgiving Travel is Up 45% From Last Year

Last year's Thanksgiving survey showed 29.3% intended to travel to a vacation destination or gathering. This year's figure shows 42.36% intend to travel, which is a 44.6% increase.

Overall Holiday Travel is Up 37% From Last Year

Last year's Holiday travel survey showed 45.75% intended to travel to a vacation destination or gathering for the holidays (Thanksgiving and Christmas). This year's figure shows 62.58% intend to travel, which is a 36.8% increase. (https://thevacationer.com/holiday-travel-survey-2021/)

20% Will Spend More Than $500 on Thanksgiving Travel

Participants were asked how much they intend to spend on travel for Thanksgiving this year. (gas, flights, hotels, tickets, etc.)

$0. — 35.41%

$500 or Less. — 44.46%

$501 to $1,000. — 10.25%

$1,001 to $1,500. — 5.03%

$1,501 to $2,000. — 2.01%

$2,000 or More. — 2.84%

More than 20% intend to spend more than $500. Nearly 10% will spend more than $1,000.

Nearly 32% Will Attend a Large Thanksgiving Gathering of 10 or More People

Participants were asked how many people they will spend Thanksgiving with this year.

Less than 5. — 31.29%

5 to 9. — 36.87%

10 to 14. — 22.69%

15 or More. . — 9.15%

Despite lingering Covid-19 concerns, nearly 32% will celebrate with 10 or more people. More than 9% will spend the day with 15 or more people.

Over 34% Will Spend The Holidays With at Least One Person They Dislike

Participants were asked if they will spend the holidays with one or more people they dislike in our Holiday Travel survey

Yes, but only one person. — 13.17%

Yes, more than one person. — 21.23%

No. — 65.60%

Over 91% Will Eat Thanksgiving Dinner at Home or at a Friend or Relative's Home

The remaining will eat at a restaurant or on vacation.

Nearly 30% Picked Turkey as a Thanksgiving Food They Hate The Most

Participants were asked what traditional Thanksgiving foods they dislike the most. Here are the top three most disliked foods.

Cranberry Sauce. — 29.92%

Turkey. — 28.09%

Green Bean Casserole. — 24.61%

Surprisingly, 20.77% said they dislike pumpkin pie.

Only 46.66% Are Willing to Celebrate Thanksgiving With An Unvaccinated Person With No Strings Attached

Participants were asked if they are willing to celebrate the holidays with an unvaccinated friend or relative.

Yes, regardless if they take a COVID-19 test beforehand. — 46.66%

Yes, but only if they receive a negative COVID-19 test beforehand. — 20.40%

No. — 32.94%

Nearly 33% will not celebrate with an unvaccinated person regardless of a negative test. Another 20.40% require a negative test first.

