10bet kicks off African sports betting expansion

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10bet, the global sports betting and casino brand is underway with the launch of its offering to sports-crazy fans in Africa - and with impressive scope.

The experienced operator has scored with local partnerships, the sponsoring of professional football teams and demonstrating a deep commitment to African development.

Currently live in four markets, Ghana, Tanzania, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 10bet has begun effecting positive change in the African betting status quo. Those countries' bettors can now access one of the world's most advanced sportsbooks via mobile, USSD and SMS.

Putting its considerable due diligence to great effect, 10bet understands that if there's anything African football fans like more than a vibrant and flexible football betting experience - it's the actual games themselves, so earlier this year, 10bet began to invest in African football by signing major sponsorships deals with six football clubs: Dodoma Jiji FC (Tanzania), Talanta FC (Kenya), Red Arrows (Zambia), Aduana Stars (Ghana), Enyimba (Nigeria) and Daring Club Motema Pembe (DRC).

Not only has this extensive collaboration truly boosted the teams' capabilities, it also stays true to 10bet's vision to play a vital role in improving the standard of football across the continent.

While every territory is key, 10bet has a particular focus on Ghana. Given its status as leading country in terms of growth in its internet and mobile infrastructures, the market is heavily saturated with existing bookmakers. 10bet has done its homework and comprehensive groundwork has been completed, resulting in partnerships with the right local stakeholders. Combined with its dynamism, 10bet is perfectly placed to disrupt a market that for some commentators has become complacent.

While its wider opening gameplan has met with success, there is much more to come from 10bet. Launches in two further countries are on the agenda in the coming months, while the operator projects that it will be live in a total of up to 12 within the next 12-18 months.

10bet Africa CEO, Arthur Perry said: "It took us years of planning, adapting and developing our strategy for Africa, but we're very happy that we're finally able to roll out our offering across several African countries and deliver quality online gaming and excitement to bettors there.

"We are extremely confident in our ability to bring a premium experience to every bettor across all our active territories in Africa and will continue to improve our provision to overcome technological, regulatory and localisation challenges to achieve this."

With almost 20 years of experience in mature European markets, 10bet is leveraging the huge opportunity in Africa and mirroring the drive by world footballing authorities for the development of the game, is bringing this football-loving continent closer to the traditional heartlands of the sport.

