10bet ready to take SA online sports betting and games industry by storm

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports betting and games operator, 10bet, has announced the launch of its trusted online sportsbook and games offering in South Africa. With 20 years of experience in international markets, this latest move showcases the sportsbook's commitment to expanding further into Africa, one country at a time.

Currently live in Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and Ghana, 10bet is committed to providing a product that is locally relevant and tailored to its African audience. The premium sportsbook features a user-friendly interface, offers over 2000 betting markets, more than 25 000 live events per month, as well as industry competitive odds for the current English Premier League (EPL 2022/23), La Liga, Serie A and dozens more.

Boasting a pool of over 300 exciting games from the world's best gaming providers including NetEnt, Evolution and Yggdrasil, 10bet provides a mix of exciting instant and live games for online game lovers all over South Africa.

With convenience at its core, the 10bet App is compact, fast and easy to use. Customers can view the latest matches and place bets, access and play games as well as make deposits and withdrawals, all from the palm of their hands.

In addition, 10bet provides safe, secure and convenient payment methods such as vouchers, card payments, efts and mobile money options from the country's major deposit and withdrawal providers.

As part of its launch, 10bet has highly competitive welcome offers on sports and games for eager bettors, which include:

100% sports match up to R1,000 on your first deposit sports welcome offer

100% games match up to R3,000 on your first deposit games welcome offer

"We are focused on investing considerably into the market to ensure we serve the South African betting consumer with a world class product, using globally recognized technology as well as local partnerships and integrations with key players in the market to build a platform that best serves our customers here", said Zanele Nhlapo, 10bet Africa PR and CSR Manager.

"Вe are also committed to making sustainable investments to the various communities across the country through our CSR initiatives focused on sports, sports education and sporting infrastructure. We're eager to begin our successful tenure in this market," she concluded.

For more information about 10bet South Africa and to download the App visit www.10bet.co.za.

SOURCE 10bet