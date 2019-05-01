10G, Smart Cities, Next-Gen Architectures Headline Cable-Tec Expo Agenda

EXTON, Pa., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A pre-conference session on cable's 10G initiative, deep dives into the industry's smart cities opportunity and post-conference sessions on next-generation architectures will herald the future of cable at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® this fall, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) announced today.

Discounted early-bird registration is available for Cable-Tec Expo, to be held Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The Americas' premier cable industry event, Expo is a nexus for the innovation, applied science and thought leadership supporting next-generation products and services. Highlights for 2019 include:

"Mission 10G: Implementing Forward Looking Capabilities in your Network," a Monday, Sept. 30 session bringing together representatives from CableLabs ® , operators and vendors to discuss the roadmap to 10G services. Powered by CableLabs, NCTA – the Internet & Television Association, Cable Europe and SCTE•ISBE, 10G will provide improved speed, latency, reliability, compute capabilities and security. Supported by CommScope, Harmonic, Intel and Vecima Networks, the session will discuss technical details, the contrast with wireless' 5G services and envisioned 10G applications.

In addition, Cable-Tec Expo will feature "Ignite Your Learner Experience," a Learning and Development Experience with support from Altice USA, Charter, Comcast, Cox and Bloomsburg University; an innovation-packed show floor; and workshops on 11 different technical tracks. The Program Committee is co-chaired by Tom Adams, executive vice president, Field Operations for Charter Communications, and Bill Warga, vice president, Technology for Liberty Global. The 2019 theme is "Raising the Bar."

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® annually attracts thousands of executive, engineering and operational attendees from 60+ countries. Featuring an innovation-rich show floor and remarks by scores of the industry's most highly regarded executives and thought leaders, Expo showcases the technology advancement and workforce education that build value for the industry now and into the future. Information about SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is available at http://expo.scte.org. Direct links are available for attendee registration https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/, exhibitors ( https://expo.scte.org/exhibitor-info/ ) and sponsorships (https://expo.scte.org/sponsorship-advertising/). Exhibitor personnel registration will be available in late June.

