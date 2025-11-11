10k+ AI Commands in Week 1, Remix-to-Earn Fixes 80% Coder Quit-Rate

Sprout AI bot launch validates the social incentive layer for Flora Network's upcoming AI Studio

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Most new coders never ship a finished product. According to Codecademy, more than 80% give up before building something that works. Flora Network believes the problem isn't talent, it's incentives. Its new Remix-to-Earn model rewards builders when others reuse their code, creating a shared economy built on collaboration.

Flora recently launched its first AI application, Sprout, processing over 10,000 commands in its first week. Sprout's traction signals strong demand for faster, more social creation tools. By rewarding builders whose work helps others, Flora aims to break the ceiling for newcomers who lack coding or prompting skills to build applications.

The upcoming flagship product, Flora AI studio, takes social creation and native incentives to the next level with a debut Remix-to-Earn model. This model creates a social economy as builders share and remix one another's work, fostering community and allowing them to earn in the process.

"AI tools are a great co-pilot, but they're a terrible community—isolating with no space for collaboration," said Remy Carpinito, CEO of Flora Network.

"AI models are becoming a commodity, and Sprout's early traction proves the real value is the experience beyond the prompt box. We're building Flora Network to be that memorable, collaborative ecosystem that eases entry for new builders and fixes the 80% quit-rate." Carpinito continued.

"Flora is doing what a lot of teams just talk about: leading with product," said Paul Bramas, Head of Ecosystem at Kyve Network. "Sprout is the perfect example—a simple entry point that lets the community experience the platform's power firsthand."

"One of the key reasons we're backing Flora is their proven track record of shipping," said Edward Anderson, Venture Investor at GSR. "Sprout is the first public proof of their deep understanding of what it takes to turn a user's vision into reality."

Users can interact with Sprout in the Flora Network Discord. For the full update, visit the Flora Network blog.

About Flora Network

Flora Network is the AI Network for the New Builder Economy. Its upcoming Flora AI Studio is a prompt-to-codegen platform powered by the Remix-to-Earn model. The company is led by the founding team from Esprezzo and CampusTap, with a 10+ year track record of building and scaling companies.

