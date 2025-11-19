10k Science, an NIH-funded platform for science education, launches a new VR experience on UC Davis research into non-opioid pain relief

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, educational software company Dynamoid announced the launch of the 10k Science immersive 3D experience collection . Among numerous updates to the main 10k Science VR application, including major improvements in navigation and AI Guides, this launch features the debut of a new immersive experience–Pain & Painkillers–the first content to be made available via a new subscription package. Pain & Painkillers allows users to dive into the latest research on non-opioid pain relief from UC Davis, seeing up-close how pain is transmitted at the molecular scale and how it can be stopped. Diego Lopez Mateos from the Yarov-Yarovoy lab collaborated with the Dynamoid team and their partners at the Lawrence Hall of Science to produce this timely and fascinating deep-dive.

Experience real science like never before in VR. In 10k Science, you can heal a patient with sickle cell disease using a CRISPR treatment, watch how pain medicine works in the brain, identify an invasive bacteria damaging a vineyard, and more to come! Zoom all the way down to the molecular level, and get a view inside the science like you've never seen. This isn't science fiction, it’s 100% real science.

Other new features in this launch include a magnifying-glass navigation tool that previews individual elements in your field of view, as well as a visual form for the AI Guide (officially nameless, though the team has nicknamed it "Orby"), representing a major improvement over the alpha version of the software.

10k Science is available on Meta Quest headsets and features three free experiences, including CRISPR & Sickle Cell, developed with Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna's Innovative Genomics Institute and the Lawrence Hall of Science at UC Berkeley.

Work on 10k Science was originally supported by a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation, and is currently supported by an SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This launch is dedicated to the memory of our former program officer at the NIH, Tony Beck, who was a long-time proponent of the power of interactive digital media for science education, and without whom our work would likely not have been possible.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44GM146471. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About: Dynamoid is an educational software company committed to democratizing science education through its flagship product, 10k Science. Using an innovative, semi-crowdsourced model, Dynamoid leverages a community of scientists and educators to rapidly produce new content. Dynamoid is dedicated to transforming the way scientific knowledge is shared and learned, fostering a deeper understanding in students and pursuing a long-term goal of accelerating scientific discovery itself.

