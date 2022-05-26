$10M Series A Infusion Fuels JUNO's Community Mission

Digital Engagement Increases Revenue, Loyalty, Usage on a Single Destination Platform for Community, Events, Networking, Learning

DALLAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a comprehensive platform for digital engagement activities, has secured $10 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners. This funding will advance the company's mission to serve networked communities, ultimately allowing users to engage in integrated physical and digital worlds.

Human connection is critical to building communities, whether virtually or in-person. JUNO is one platform for all digital engagement -- Networking, Community, Events, and Learning. JUNO's software creates transformational experiences and drives results with gamification, human interest modeling, AI, monetization, matchmaking, video streaming, and analytics tools.

"Digital is what's next for communities. JUNO is one place for all digital engagement -- Networking, Community, Events, and Learning," says JUNO Founder and CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. "The world is well beyond physical limitations in connection and education. Real growth in loyalty and revenues is coming from digital engagement activities and the funding from Insight will allow us to take JUNO to the next level."

With the JUNO platform, users can save time and money on software, have all their data in one place, break down geographical boundaries, easily stream content, and promote stronger human connections with users.

"JUNO makes it easy for community members to engage in live, virtual or hybrid gatherings. JUNO stands out as a SaaS solution hyper-focused on UI with features that are relevant to associations of all sizes," said Jon Rosenbaum, Managing Director of Insight Partners. "We look forward to partnering with the JUNO team as they continue to grow and scale up."

Digital community organizers and their users are reaping rewards beyond essential human connection. A recent JUNO white paper discussed how over 88% of surveyed professionals believe an online community is critical. JUNO's partnership with the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and its 8,000 planners is one example.

"I'm very excited that PCMA selected JUNO as the digital community engagement platform for our chapters! It flips the old strategies on their head and takes us in an entirely new direction for community interaction that was never possible before," says Daniel Stones, who leads the Rocky Mountain PCMA Chapter.

Flipping old ways is a hallmark of the JUNO brand with technical and service teams that understand the value of their role in the fabric of a community as well as the impact of digital engagement on an organization.

"We are just starting to see the possibilities with community-led growth, and I believe JUNO is uniquely positioned to be a leader in this field," says Walter Scott, former CEO of Teamviewer and several Insight Partners portfolio companies. "Insight Partners understands that optimized community data is fuel for increasing revenues and member loyalty, which makes JUNO such an attractive partner in this space."

Experience JUNO at http://www.connect.junolive.com .

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO is one platform for all digital engagement -- Networking, Community, Events, and Learning. This software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications and learning.

JUNO has brought together over 10,000 users across five continents and delivered almost 50 million minutes of streamed content. Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Annette Johnson at [email protected] or 760-317-6727. Access the JUNO ebook on Community Marketing here .

ABOUT INSIGHT PARTNERS

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success.

Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners

