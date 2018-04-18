10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner

A certified partner of SAP Ariba since 2011, Kash Solutions has been a trusted advisor to business leaders as they navigate the procure-to-pay process, contract management, Ariba adoption, and supplier and catalog enablement. Its client roster includes Aria Healthcare, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, SIRVA Relocation, and John Wiley & Sons. The company's services span the full breadth of SAP Ariba's solutions, from full implementation to post production support.

"10Pearls is committed to helping our clients optimize their entire digital ecosystems, whether that includes new product development or customization of existing applications," said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. "The 'buy vs. build' dilemma is a thing of the past. To get the most out of the endless array of technologies designed to improve operations, business leaders must now think in terms of 'buy and build' or 'buy and configure.' By combining Kash Solutions' expertise in SAP Ariba with our application development, technology integration and DevOps capabilities, 10Pearls will continue to help our clients outpace their competition through scalable, highly configurable and secure digital solutions."

"We are very excited to be joining the 10Pearls family. I believe, that by leveraging 10Pearls' advanced methodologies and DevOps practices we can accelerate SAP Ariba adoption in the markets across a multitude of industries. This is no longer about enabling Buyers. But also enabling and integrating suppliers on the SAP Ariba Network faster than ever before," said Kash Ghori, Founder and CEO of Kash Solutions. "Kash Solutions will remain dedicated to digitizing in-place supply chain processes by delivering advanced end-to-end, source-to-pay solutions. Through joining forces with 10Pearls, we can better help our clients adapt to the fast-paced digital environment."

10Pearls is an end-to-end digital services partner that specializes in design, development, and support of digital products. We leverage our deep understanding of the latest technologies and the nuances of the digital landscape in your specific industry to drive company growth, no matter where you are on your digital journey.

