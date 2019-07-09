10T Tech Partners With CCA to Accelerate Adoption of eSIM

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10T Tech Limited ("10T Tech") today announced a strategic partnership with Competitive Carriers Association ("CCA") to deliver a simple, flexible and cost-effective eSIM solution to CCA carrier members. As device manufacturers add eUICC or eSIM to devices, mobile network operators are required to invest in eSIM solutions in order to keep pace with new activation experiences and new customer acquisition methods. 10T Tech's eSIM as-a-service platform makes this new technology accessible for every market participant, big or small.

"At 10T Tech, we strive to push eSIM technology forward and accelerate its adoption across both the consumer and industrial spaces," stated Fredric Liljestroem, 10T Tech's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "Our goal is to empower the world's tier 2 and tier 3 MNOs and MVNOs to realize the full potential of eSIM and support this paradigm shift in the global mobile telecommunications marketplace."

Steven K. Berry, President and CEO of CCA, said, "CCA is pleased to partner with 10T Tech to provide carrier members with a cost-effective eSIM as-a-service platform. The goal is to help smaller carriers gain entry to eSIM solutions without high upfront costs, so they can effectively support their customers, whether consumer or enterprise. We are delighted to partner with 10T Tech to deliver this unique solution for carrier members."

About CCA

CCA is the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. The licensed service area of CCA's nearly 100 carrier members covers the entirety of the country. Visit www.ccamobile.org.

About 10T Tech Limited

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first eSIM Platform-as-a-Service to have zero upfront costs and zero annual hosting fees utilizing a proven, GSMA-compliant platform that is hosted in a GSMA SAS accredited secure location for subscription management. In June 2018, 10T Tech announced a partnership with IDEMIA to deliver a world-class eSIM remote provisioning solution built around the shared belief that eSIM technology should be available to the whole market.

10T Tech Media Contacts:

Geoff Head: geoffrey.head@10ttech.com

Robert Lamb: robert.lamb@10ttech.com

