10th Anniversary of ADAS highlights Philippines's ongoing Modernisation Programme

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th edition of Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS) will take place from 25 to 27 September 2024 at World Trade Centre, Manila Philippines. Organized by APAC Expo, the biennial event comes under the auspices of the Office of the President, Department of National Defense, National Security Council and Bagong Pilipinas. This year marks the celebration of ADAS's 10th Anniversary in the Philippines and is poised to be the largest event in the series.

Themed " Building on a Decade of Defense Capability" , this established event is positioned to be Philippine's flagship tri-service event, providing a complete overview of next phase of modernization programmes across the tri-services. ADAS's trade exhibition will showcase the latest innovations and key upgrades in capability for Navy, Airforce and Army, while the ADAS Symposium will host prominent Government officials, industry leaders, and academia at this three-day conference.

Keeping abreast of emerging defense material and technologies is crucial to the development of a nation's defense and deterrent capability.

"The Philippine defense department is focusing on speedily building up capabilities, systems and skill sets, in order to meet the interoperability skills towards the credible deterrence necessary under the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC.) This not only places a premium on modernizing the physical assets of all services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), but also in building capabilities in asymmetric warfare, information security, cyber defense and cyber security to effectively adapt to the rapidly evolving defense landscape," the Department of National Defense stated.

Spanning 14,500 sqm, the event participation has increased by 35% since the 2022 edition, with over 250 participating companies and 15 country pavilions. Some15,000 senior government officials, operational experts, industry leaders, and academia from all over the world are expected to converge at the event to discuss the latest solutions, strategies, best practices, and challenges; and foster greater collaboration within the regional tri-service community.

Centered around the theme " Asymmetric Warfare," The ADAS Symposium delves into a spectrum of specialized topics including mosaic/asymmetric warfare, cybersecurity and defense as well as session on building local capacity. As part of the commemoration of Philippines National Cyber-Security month in September, delegates can also look forward sharing their past experiences on drone and anti-drone wars from neighboring countries.

ADAS's Managing Director, Andrew Marriott said, "Given the scale and number of Islands within the Philippines and its geographic position, it is imperative to continue rebuilding its defense capability with ongoing modernisation programmes. The ongoing defense modernisation focuses on all three services - visitors can experience the industry's largest suppliers showcasing their latest equipment to Land Forces, Air and Navy."

