10th Anniversary of HWPL World Peace Summit Celebrates Decade-Long Global Commitment to Peace

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization, will commemorate the 10th anniversary of its World Peace Summit with events in South Korea and in 122 countries around the world on September 18, 2024. Under the theme, 'Creating World Peace Community Through Regional Collaboration,' the events will celebrate the decade-long commitment of global leaders and citizens to peace and propose future strategies for promoting global harmony.



In 2014, HWPL hosted its inaugural World Peace Summit in Seoul, bringing together media representatives from about 140 countries and leaders from political, religious, youth and women's organizations. The summit addressed the issues of conflict resolution, religious harmony, and the implementation of a legal instrument to ensure lasting peace.



For its 10th anniversary, HWPL plans to highlight major achievements from the past decade and discuss future plans. HWPL also intends to develop peace strategies and strengthen regional networks in order to tackle local peace threats.



Under the slogan, "let's have everyone become a messenger of peace," HWPL advocates for individual responsibility in promoting peace across all levels of society. For this reason, HWPL plans to collect messages of peace from people around the world and reveal them at its anniversary event in South Korea. The peace messages will represent the desire of people from all walks of life for peace and unity.



Following the signing of peace agreements during its World Peace Summit in 2014, HWPL has worked with partners around the world to address challenges such as military tensions, economic disputes, climate change, and cybersecurity threats through enhanced regional cooperation and collective action. HWPL is dedicated to establishing a robust peace governance framework, connecting international groups, governments, and civil society organizations.



"Why should the lives of young people be sacrificed in war? What is politics, and for whom is it for? When war breaks out, it is young people who are sacrificed," said HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee during the ninth annual commemoration of the September 18th World Peace Summit. "Peace cannot be achieved through words alone. If peace had won in this world, there would have been no regrettable deaths. We must leave peace as a legacy to the global community where our descendants will live."



