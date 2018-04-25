10th Annual AclaraConnect Conference Features Executive Summit On Building Endurance For Utility Longevity

Held on Tuesday, May 15, the day-long summit delivers on the overall AclaraConnect theme: Come Together. Connect for a Better Future by providing a forum for utility industry leaders to engage with other thought leaders, gain new insights, establish valuable new connections, and develop strategies to navigate the transformation shaping the utility industry.

The summit features three panels sure to stimulate lively discussion. Participants will explore strategies for planning for and responding to disruptive forces facing electric, gas and water utilities, including the impact of distributed energy resources and other new business paradigms, changing regulations, issues caused by aging infrastructure, and the need for robust consumer engagement programs.

The first panel, "Squashing the Duck," examines how the realities of electricity demand versus available solar energy are affecting utilities today. It will help attendees better understand and evaluate the true impacts of the duck curve, learn about solutions to help "squash" the curve, and minimize its effects on the grid. Panelists are:

Troy Anatra – Vice President, Commercial Operations at Enbala

Carl Zichella – Director, Western Transmission, National Resources Defense Council

Craig Horne – Vice President Business Development, Energy Storage at Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc

Dora Nakafuji – Member of the Strategy and Innovation Group at Kamehameha Schools

The second panel, Resilience – Prepare, Respond and Recover, explores how utilities can enhance preparations to maintain adequate levels of service and operation in the face of myriad threats ranging from weather events to natural disasters, water scarcity, cyberattacks, and more. Panelists are:

Rich Svindland – President, California American Water and Hawaii American Water

Roberto Herrera – Dominican Republic Country Manager at InterEnergy Holdings, CEO of CESPM & MD of CEPM

Erik Christian – Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Aclara

In the final panel, Infrastructure Review and Improvement, attendees will join a panel of experts to discuss the importance of investing in modernization versus maintenance, and better understand the impacts of smart infrastructure. Panelists are:

Bud Vos – President and CEO, Enbala

David Swank – CEO, Central Electric Cooperative

Greg DiLoreto – Chair, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) for America's Infrastructure

Patrick Van Beek – President of Midwest ENERGY Association (MEA)

Brian Serati – Vice President of US Sales, Hubbell Power Systems

Seating for the Executive Summit is limited. To register for the Executive Summit and for more information on the AclaraConnect 2018 conference, please visit http://www.aclaraconnect.com/

