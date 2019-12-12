10th Annual Afterlife Awareness Conference Presented by Dr. Terri Daniel Announces 2020 Dates

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens after we die? Are near-death experiences real?

For anyone who has wondered if we actually do have more than one life to live, the 10th annual Afterlife Awareness Conference scheduled June 4-7, 2020 in Chicago has answers. Register by Dec. 31, 2019 to save $75.

Since 2010, The Afterlife Conference has served as an educational, social and spiritual gathering place for those seeking evidence of life after death. The conference brings together scientists, researchers, hospice professionals, spiritual teachers and grief counselors to share their knowledge about end-of-life care, near-death experience, after-death communication, conscious dying and conscious grieving.

"It's been gratifying to see how The Afterlife Conference has influenced our culture's understanding of the continuation of consciousness after death," said conference founder, Dr. Terri Daniel. "I'm thrilled to celebrate our 10th Anniversary in Chicago, and I'm excited about the diverse roster of experts we have for 2020."

In addition to answering questions about what happens after death and sharing research on near-death experiences and after death communication, The Afterlife Conference offers hands-on, experiential instruction in practices for grief processing, end-of-life care and conscious dying. Presentations include talks by senior consultant to the Hospice Foundation of America, Ken Doka PhD; rising star of the Christian left John Pavlovitz; internationally-acclaimed psychic medium Thomas John; and Buddhist scholar, Ji Hyang Padma.

These experts and others will address a variety of topics related to death, grief and beyond, including:

Mystical practices for working with loss, trauma and grief.

Experiential instruction in out-of-body journeying.

Guided meditations, interactive group exercises and therapeutic processes.

The use of ritual and ceremony for working with death, dying and bereavement.

Private sessions and in-depth workshops with selected conference presenters and mediums.

Attendees who work in health care, counseling, social work and related fields can earn APA continuing education credits.

The 2020 Afterlife Awareness Conference is held at The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center (2111 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515) June 4 through June 7, 2020.

For more information on The Afterlife Conference, to purchase discounted tickets through December 31, or to reserve hotel at group rate of just $109 per night, please visit: www.afterlifeconference.com.

About The Afterlife Awareness Conference:

The Afterlife Awareness Conference is the annual event of The Afterlife Education Foundation. Dr. Terri Daniel established the foundation in 2010 to address the lack of information on the survival of consciousness beyond physical death presented in traditional forums such as scientific or bereavement conferences. For more information on The Afterlife Awareness Conference, visit https://afterlifeconference.com/

About Dr. Terri Daniel:

Dr. Daniel is a clinical chaplain, certified trauma professional and end-of-life educator certified in death, dying and bereavement by the Association of Death Education and Counseling. Dr. Daniel is also the author of several books including Grief and God: When Religion Does More Harm Than Healing. For more information on Dr. Terri Daniel, visit DanielDirect.net.

