10th Annual Champions in Education Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Students

News provided by

Arizona Council on Economic Education

26 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

PHOENIX, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the 10th annual Champions in Education event on November 17th. ACEE has been committed to fostering financial and economic literacy skills among Arizona K-12 students, and this milestone highlights its impactful journey.

The event honors the dedicated Arizona educators who initiated the economic education movement from the grassroots level. Supported by the community, ACEE has driven systemic change for all children to achieve economic mobility. The contributions of Arizona universities, the Arizona Bankers Association, businesses, the Arizona Department of Education, teachers, and the community have played a vital role in this mission.

At the event, two Economic Education Teachers of the Year will be announced from the five outstanding finalists:

Gretchen Donnell, Acorn Montessori School
Chris Haak, Chaparral High School
Diane Krueger, Leading Edge Academy - Gilbert Elementary
Mitch Pinda, Valley Vista High School
Greg Thorson, BASIS Mesa

Keynote remarks will be delivered by Lyndel Manson, Chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, and the event will be hosted by Nick Ciletti, a five-time Emmy award-winning journalist.

"The 10th annual Champions in Education is a remarkable celebration of the resiliency of Arizona educators and the support from the business community," said Elena Zee, ACEE President and CEO. "We are immensely grateful for our dedicated board, advisors, donors, and volunteers who have sustained this mission for 50 years, empowering children with financial, economic, and entrepreneurial skills."

Early lead sponsors include Valley Schools, University of Arizona Center for the Philosophy of Freedom, Arizona Bank & Trust, J2Media, US Bank, Valley Spinal Care, Comerica, SRP, BOK Financial, and Veregy.

Natalie Beck, the event chair, emphasized the importance of envisioning the next 50 years, stating, "This is a significant moment in ACEE's history. Let's collectively envision the next 50 years, ensuring our future generations receive the education they need for success."

For more information about the event, please visit https://azecon.org/champions-in-education/

About Arizona Council on Economic Education:

The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to equipping students with essential life and workforce skills. For 50 years, ACEE has worked tirelessly to empower K-12 students in Arizona, fostering their understanding of economics and personal finance through innovative programs, teacher training, and community partnerships.

SOURCE Arizona Council on Economic Education

Also from this source

Economic Education Scores Big During Super Bowl Week

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.