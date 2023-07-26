10th Annual Champions in Education Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Students

PHOENIX, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the 10th annual Champions in Education event on November 17th. ACEE has been committed to fostering financial and economic literacy skills among Arizona K-12 students, and this milestone highlights its impactful journey.

The event honors the dedicated Arizona educators who initiated the economic education movement from the grassroots level. Supported by the community, ACEE has driven systemic change for all children to achieve economic mobility. The contributions of Arizona universities, the Arizona Bankers Association, businesses, the Arizona Department of Education, teachers, and the community have played a vital role in this mission.

At the event, two Economic Education Teachers of the Year will be announced from the five outstanding finalists:

Gretchen Donnell, Acorn Montessori School

Chris Haak, Chaparral High School

Diane Krueger, Leading Edge Academy - Gilbert Elementary

Mitch Pinda, Valley Vista High School

Greg Thorson, BASIS Mesa

Keynote remarks will be delivered by Lyndel Manson, Chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, and the event will be hosted by Nick Ciletti, a five-time Emmy award-winning journalist.

"The 10th annual Champions in Education is a remarkable celebration of the resiliency of Arizona educators and the support from the business community," said Elena Zee, ACEE President and CEO. "We are immensely grateful for our dedicated board, advisors, donors, and volunteers who have sustained this mission for 50 years, empowering children with financial, economic, and entrepreneurial skills."

Early lead sponsors include Valley Schools, University of Arizona Center for the Philosophy of Freedom, Arizona Bank & Trust, J2Media, US Bank, Valley Spinal Care, Comerica, SRP, BOK Financial, and Veregy.

Natalie Beck, the event chair, emphasized the importance of envisioning the next 50 years, stating, "This is a significant moment in ACEE's history. Let's collectively envision the next 50 years, ensuring our future generations receive the education they need for success."

For more information about the event, please visit https://azecon.org/champions-in-education/

About Arizona Council on Economic Education:

The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to equipping students with essential life and workforce skills. For 50 years, ACEE has worked tirelessly to empower K-12 students in Arizona, fostering their understanding of economics and personal finance through innovative programs, teacher training, and community partnerships.

SOURCE Arizona Council on Economic Education